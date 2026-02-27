Lionel Messi’s special preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Argentina reportedly revealed

In just over three months, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the world’s biggest sporting event, will begin. With most national teams already qualified—and the remaining teams competing during the March FIFA break—players are focused on reaching the tournament in the best possible shape. Lionel Messi is no exception, concentrating on achieving peak fitness ahead of the challenge with Argentina.

“Messi is taking his physical preparation very seriously this year,” journalist Federico Bueno said on Disney+. “During his vacation in Argentina, he traveled with a personal trainer to work specifically on that aspect in Rosario, and he trained at a facility owned by Maxi Rodriguez.”

This shows that, despite taking a vacation of more than a month between the MLS 2025 final against Vancouver Whitecaps on December 6 and the start of preseason on January 17, Messi did not spend the time resting and relaxing. Instead, he worked hard to maintain his physical condition.

And that plan continues now, during the club season. “He constantly asks the Inter Miami staff to provide him with statistics on his physical performance in matches and training, such as distance covered,” the report added.

Messi has a clear goal this year

These efforts reveal that Lionel Messi has a clear objective: to arrive in the best possible condition for the summer and ultimately confirm his place in the 26-man roster that coach Lionel Scaloni will select to represent Argentina at the World Cup.

In recent years, the forward has been cautious about his chances of playing in the FIFA tournament, which would be the sixth of his professional career, citing his age—he will turn 39 in June—as a factor that might prevent him from being physically ready. However, time has passed, and he continues to demonstrate a level high enough to participate.

Messi’s upcoming challenges

Before making a final decision, Lionel Messi will face several key tests. At the club level, he will play multiple matches in Major League Soccer as well as the Concacaf Champions Cup, which will help him gain match rhythm and assess his physical and sporting condition.

Even more importantly, he will soon have the chance to compete at the highest level with Argentina. On March 27 in Qatar, they will face Spain in the Finalissima, the tournament that brings together the champions of South America and Europe. An official match with a trophy at stake against one of the strongest national teams in the world, just over two months before the World Cup, will be a decisive test for Messi to determine whether he is ready to continue playing internationally.

