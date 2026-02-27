Trending topics:
Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

There have been some rumors about the possibility of a huge star joining MLS this year. It was reported that Antoine Griezmann has an offer from Orlando City that he may be considering, which prompted a response from an Atletico Madrid executive.

Friday determined the Champions League draw for the remainder of the competition, with many important people attending. One of them was Mateu Alemany, an executive from the Madrid club, who spoke about this.

Alemany said: “This is a topic that sparks much journalistic speculation. Antoine has two more years left on his contract with us; he’s focused on the things that are coming for the club. His performance has been great.”

Simeone on Griezmann’s stay with Atletico Madrid

Following the news that Tottenham are the rivals awaiting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16, Diego Simeone met with journalists to address several topics.

The continuity of Griezmann with Atletico Madrid has been the main topic in the club’s most recent press conferences. This has led the manager to show his exhaustion each time he is asked about the player.

Simeone said after avoiding the subject many times before: “I’m going to repeat it. We are talking with Antoine. We shouldn’t put pressure on or talk too much to him. He knows how important he is for us. We focus on the good things coming. There is no space.”

Griezmann’s deadline to join Orlando

The transfer window is not open in Europe for incoming players. However, the time limit depends on the league the player would join. This creates a problem for Atletico Madrid if Griezmann leaves for Orlando City.

In MLS, March 26 marks the last day teams can sign players. This is where a move looks more complicated, because it would mean leaving the club during the most important stretch of the season. Not moving now does not mean the Frenchman will not leave Spain, only that it may not happen immediately.

