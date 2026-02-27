Kylian Mbappe’s latest injury update offers more positive outlook: Expected return date emerges ahead of Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe has been battling persistent knee discomfort for months, and fresh concerns emerged ahead of a decisive European night. With a blockbuster showdown against Manchester City looming in the UEFA Champions League, anxiety has rippled through the Santiago Bernabeu. The latest update, however, offers a more positive outlook and hints at a potential return window that could reshape Madrid’s continental ambitions.

Mbappe has been managing physical setbacks since arriving in Spain in the summer of 2024. Though he quickly became Real Madrid’s star player and attacking reference, injuries have intermittently disrupted his rhythm. In his debut season, a thigh injury sidelined him briefly in September and December 2024. He also missed the opening matches of the Club World Cup in June 2025 due to gastroenteritis. But the most persistent issue has been his left knee.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the Frenchman played through discomfort before being ruled out between December 31 and January 9. He returned for the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, demonstrating his determination to compete in high-stakes matches. Yet that calculated gamble may have aggravated the condition.

The latest setback occurred on February 24, when discomfort flared up again before the Champions League play-off second leg against Benfica. The forward was forced to withdraw, missing Madrid’s 2-1 win and subsequently sitting out the league clash with Getafe.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, congratulates Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid for scoring.

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed the decision to pause Mbappe’s involvement. “I spoke with the doctors and with him, and we decided that he should stop and that he should come back at 100% to face everything that’s coming. From now on, we have to wait. We’ll see if it’s a matter of days, and we hope it doesn’t drag on too long,” he explained.

Conservative treatment for now

According to French sources and Spanish reports, Mbappe is dealing with inflammation in the lateral ligament of his left knee. Journalist Juanfe Sanz stated on El Chiringuito: “He is undergoing a conservative, preventive treatment that, for the moment, isn’t having good results. The pain is being contained. They rule out that it’s a very serious injury, but it does condition him.”

The situation is delicate. The World Cup is approaching, and Mbappe is reportedly reluctant to consider surgical intervention unless absolutely necessary. “I wouldn’t rule out the option of minor surgery if the conservative treatment doesn’t achieve positive results,” Sanz warned.

More outlook emerges

While uncertainty remains, optimism has grown in recent hours. According to Cadena COPE and relayed by Fabrizio Romano, there is a clearer internal projection regarding Mbappe’s recovery timeline. Romano wrote: “Kylian Mbappe is expected to return in time to face City in the Champions League round of 16,” citing COPE.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

That update provides a crucial boost. The Round of 16 fixtures are scheduled for March, with Madrid hosting the first leg at the Bernabeu before traveling to the Etihad. The draw has paired the two clubs for the fifth consecutive year in Europe’s elite competition — a rivalry that has defined recent Champions League campaigns.

Internally, Madrid reportedly expects Mbappe to be out for approximately 10 to 14 days, a timeframe designed to allow proper healing while minimizing long-term risk. The objective is measured recovery rather than rushed heroics.

The Champions League knockout stage represents Madrid’s ultimate proving ground. Facing Manchester City demands physical sharpness and tactical precision. Mbappe understands the stakes, but he also recognizes the need to protect his long-term fitness.