MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi’s MLS continues to climb international league rankings, but still trails Cristiano Ronaldo’s SPL

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami.

Major League Soccer has developed into the most successful first-division soccer project in the United States, not only due to its longevity, but also because of the global attention brought by stars such as Lionel Messi playing a central role in its growth. While MLS continues to rise in international league rankings, it remains well behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), an organization dedicated to compiling historical soccer data, has gained credibility over the years for its annual league rankings. The federation recently released its 2025 edition of the world’s top leagues, and MLS recorded a notable jump.

In a ranking led by the Premier League, which reclaimed the top spot from Serie A, MLS climbed nine positions compared to the 2024 edition. The league (now home to players such as Messi, Son Heung-min, and Thomas Müller) currently sits 40th overall, up from 49th last year, with 426.75 points. MLS is positioned between Morocco’s top division (39th, 432.75 points) and Hungary’s first division (41st, 418.5 points).

However, when compared to the league where Cristiano Ronaldo competes, MLS still faces a significant gap. The Saudi Pro League ranks 13th in the IFFHS standings, up from 21st last year, and now holds 868.75 points, placing it 27 spots and more than 400 points ahead of MLS.

ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrating.

Where does MLS rank within CONCACAF?

Beyond the arrival of European stars, the Saudi Pro League’s decades-long stability has also helped sustain its high standing in global rankings. Regionally, however, MLS still has ground to cover within CONCACAF.

Inter Miami announce Lionel Messi’s final match at Chase Stadium before Miami Freedom Park opening

see also

Inter Miami announce Lionel Messi’s final match at Chase Stadium before Miami Freedom Park opening

Despite dropping four spots compared to last year, Mexico’s Liga MX remains the highest-ranked league in the confederation, sitting 22nd with 646.5 points. Costa Rica’s Primera División follows in 28th place with 521.5 points, leaving MLS ranked third among CONCACAF leagues.

IFFHS’ Top 10 leagues in 2025

  1. Premier League (England/UEFA): 2359 points.
  2. La Liga (Spain/UEFA): 2073 points.
  3. Brasileirao (Brazil/CONMEBOL): 1999 points.
  4. Serie A (Italy/UEFA): 1972 points.
  5. Bundesliga (Germany/UEFA): 1880 points.
  6. Ligue 1 (France/UEFA: 1502 points.
  7. Primeira Liga (Portugal/UEFA): 1145 points.
  8. Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina/CONMEBOL): 1089 points.
  9. Eredivisie (Netherlands/UEFA): 1067 points.
  10. Categoría Primera A (Colombia/CONMEBOL): 1025.5 points.
