Inter Miami
Inter Miami announce Lionel Messi’s final match at Chase Stadium before Miami Freedom Park opening

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami will take another major step in the franchise’s expansion in 2026 with the opening of its new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, but not before saying goodbye to Chase Stadium. With less than a month remaining before the start of the 2026 MLS season, the club has officially announced the final match Lionel Messi and company will play at what has been the Herons’ first home.

On Monday, Inter Miami confirmed that their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match will be held at Chase Stadium. Tickets are already available for the game, scheduled for March 18, which will mark Messi’s final appearance at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The Herons could have entered the Champions Cup earlier, as they did in 2025 by playing in the Round of 32 before the MLS season began. However, after winning the MLS Cup, Inter Miami earned a bye and will enter the competition directly in the Round of 16.

As for potential opponents, Inter Miami will face either MLS side Nashville SC or Canadian club Atlético Ottawa. The matchup will be decided in the second leg at GEODIS Park on February 24, at which point Inter Miami will know its opponent for the Round of 16, and the final match at Chase Stadium.

When will the first game at Miami Freedom Park be?

With Lionel Messi’s contract extension announced while Miami Freedom Park remains under construction, expectations have been high among supporters eager to see the team in its new home. However, based on the MLS schedule, fans will need to wait a bit longer before that moment arrives.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm roster for 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup with several surprises

Inter Miami will open the 2026 MLS season on the road against Son Heung-min’s LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, followed by four consecutive away matches against Orlando City, D.C. United, Charlotte FC, and New York City FC. Matchday 6 will mark the Herons’ first home game of the season—and their first at the new stadium.

That match, scheduled for April 4 against Austin FC, will serve as Inter Miami’s debut at Miami Freedom Park. Located near Miami International Airport and boasting a capacity of 25,000, the new venue represents a significant upgrade from Chase Stadium and is expected to elevate the matchday experience for fans.

