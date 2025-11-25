Lionel Messi reportedly set to receive squad boost as Inter Miami near signing another Argentina teammate

Lionel Messi is preparing for the final stretch of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with the Eastern Conference Final against New York City FC looming. However, as planning for the 2026 campaign begins, Messi is set to receive another squad boost, as Inter Miami are reportedly closing in on the signing of another Argentina player.

Inter Miami are enjoying their best season in MLS, reaching the conference final for the first time in franchise history and sitting one win away from their first MLS Cup appearance. Still, that hasn’t stopped the front office from continuing its search for reinforcements to support Messi over the next two years in Miami.

According to Argentine transfer expert Germán García Grova, Inter Miami are close to signing Facundo Mura from Racing Club. The right back’s contract with the Argentina side expires at the end of December 2025, and the Herons have emerged as the leading contender to bring him in ahead of the 2026 season.

Mura has logged 1,811 minutes across 31 matches (an average of 58 minutes per game) during the 2025 campaign with Racing Club. With four goals and one assist, his strong two-way profile would make him an ideal fit in Javier Mascherano’s system.

Facundo Mura of Racing Club.

Additionally, his athletic reliability, having missed only nine matches throughout his career, makes the 26-year-old a promising long-term option on the right flank. With Sergio Reguilón also expected to replace Jordi Alba at left back, Lionel Messi could see both defensive wings upgraded ahead of next season.

Who will depart Inter Miami with Mura’s arrival?

Inter Miami’s pursuit of a new right back suggests that current squad members may be on their way out of Fort Lauderdale. In fact, 12 players still have expiring contracts at the end of the season, including star striker Luis Suárez.

At right back, several departures are possible. The clearest candidate is Marcelo Weigandt, the 25-year-old whose loan deal with Inter Miami expires at the end of the 2025 season. With no purchase option included, he is expected to return to Boca Juniors, where his contract runs through 2027.

Another contract yet to be resolved is that of defender Ian Fray. The Jamaican center back, who has frequently filled in at right back, also has a deal expiring in December 2025. Unlike Weigandt, however, the Herons are more likely to extend the 23-year-old, with Mura projected to be the first-choice right back for the 2026 campaign.

