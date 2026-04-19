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Lionel Messi’s digital impact: UE Cornella near top 10 most-followed teams in La Liga after purchase

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami smiling.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami smiling.

Lionel Messi‘s recent acquisition of UE Cornella has extended his influence well beyond the pitch, drawing widespread attention to the fifth-division club. One of the most striking consequences has played out in the digital space, with Cornella now closing in on the top 10 most-followed teams in La Liga on social media.

The news broke on Thursday, March 16, when Cornella released a statement confirming Messi’s takeover of the club. “With this operation, Messi strengthens his close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalunya,” part of the statement on the club’s official website read.

Before the announcement, Cornella’s Instagram account had amassed around 40,000 followers, a respectable figure for a fifth-tier side. In less than a week, however, that number had exploded past the half-million mark, with the account now sitting at 592,000 followers, more than ten times its pre-announcement total.

To put the scale of Messi’s digital impact into perspective, Cornella have already built a following larger than every club in the second tier and several teams currently competing in La Liga. The club has surpassed Deportivo Alaves (240K), Levante UD (371K), Rayo Vallecano (376K), Real Oviedo (388K), CA Osasuna (410K), Elche CF (472K), RCD Mallorca (489K), RCD Espanyol (549K) and even Getafe CF (565K), with only Celta de Vigo (669K) and Girona (1.1M) still ahead of them among the smaller La Liga clubs.

UE Cornella&#039;s Instagram account.

UE Cornella’s Instagram account.

Top 10 most-followed La Liga teams on Instagram

  1. Real Madrid — 182M
  2. Barcelona —147M
  3. Atlético de Madrid — 18M
  4. Sevilla — 3.6M
  5. Real Betis — 3M
  6. Villarreal — 1.7M
  7. Valencia — 1.4M
  8. Athletic Bilbao — 1.6M
  9. Real Sociedad — 1.2M
  10. Girona — 1.1M
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Media setting their eyes on UE Cornella

With just three games remaining in the regular season and currently sitting thrid with 56 points in 31 games, Cornella are expected to push for automatic promotion and a jump to the fourth division. But Messi’s involvement has also made the club a subject of significant media interest.

In the first match played since the announcement, a 1-1 draw against Fundacio Esportiva Grama at the Nou Municipal de Cornella this past Sunday, the club saw a noticeable uptick in both attendance and press coverage. According to Mundo Deportivo, the number of accredited media outlets present rose from the usual three to 15, a vivid illustration of just how dramatically Messi’s name has transformed the profile of this small Catalan club.

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