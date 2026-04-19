Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly lift AFC Champions League Two title at home if Al Nassr reach the final

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again led Al Nassr to another victory, this time guiding the club to the AFC Champions League Two semifinals in a competition that, while secondary in prestige, could still end a lengthy trophy drought. With just two wins standing between them and the title, reports have emerged that Ronaldo could lift the trophy on home soil if Al Nassr advance to the final.

On Sunday, Al Nassr dismantled UAE side Al Wasl 4-0 at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai in the quarterfinal round. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Iñigo Martinez in the 24th, Abdulelah Al-Amri in the 26th and Sadio Mane in the 80th all added their names to the scoresheet, sending Al Nassr through to the semifinals, where they will face Qatari side Al Ahli of Doha.

According to a report from Asharq Al-Awsat, the Asian Football Confederation has designated Al Nassr as the host of the AFC Champions League Two final, scheduled for May 16. The match would be held at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, but only on the condition that Al Nassr beat Al Ahli in the semifinal.

Should Al Ahli advance instead, the final would revert to Doha as originally planned. The semifinal between Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Ahli is set to take place once again at Zabeel Stadium on Wednesday, April 22, in a single-leg format following the rescheduling imposed by the AFC.

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Of the two remaining clubs from the western region of the AFC bracket, Al Nassr and Al Ahli are the last ones standing, while in the east, Gamba Osaka have already booked their place in the final, meaning the Japanese side will have to make the journey to the Middle East regardless of who they face.

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Al Nassr keeping the double alive

With their next Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Ahli not until April 29, Al Nassr have been able to direct their full attention toward the AFC Champions League Two. Sunday’s match against Al Wasl was only Ronaldo’s second appearance in the competition this season, a calculated decision that reflects coach Jorge Jesus’ intention to push for the title on the continental stage.

Ronaldo’s goal against Al Wasl moved his career tally to 969, and Al Nassr’s winning streak shows no signs of slowing across all competitions. The club has now won 18 consecutive matches, 15 in the Saudi Pro League and three in the AFC Champions League Two, keeping alive the possibility of a historic double that has never been achieved in the club’s history.