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Lionel Messi buys Spanish fifth-division side UE Cornella: How many clubs is he involved in?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi during the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet in 2023.
© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesLionel Messi during the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet in 2023.

Lionel Messi continues to take steps toward remaining involved in soccer once his professional playing career comes to an end. His latest move in that direction is the acquisition of a fifth-division club in Spain, Unio Esportiva Cornella, the third club he is involved in.

“The Argentine footballer and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Leo Messi, has finalized the acquisition of UE Cornella,” the club announced in a statement published Thursday on their official website. “With this operation, Messi strengthens his close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalunya.”

UE Cornella are a club founded in 1951 and based in the autonomous community of Catalunya, around 50 miles from Barcelona. They currently compete in the Tercera RFEF (Spain’s fifth division) and sit third in Group V, five points behind leaders Manresa.

The arrival of Leo Messi opens a new chapter in the club’s history, with the aim of driving its sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its structure, and continuing to invest in talent. The project includes a long-term vision, with a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and local identity,” the statement added.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

How many clubs is Lionel Messi involved in?

While continuing his professional career — since 2023 with Inter Miami — Lionel Messi has also begun exploring a role that was previously unfamiliar to him: club ownership and management. On more than one occasion, he has said this side of soccer appeals to him more than coaching, as he looks ahead to life after retirement.

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Last year, he joined his friend and teammate Luis Suarez in a project of this kind in Uruguay, becoming co-founders and co-owners of Deportivo LSM. The club debuted in the country’s fourth division and, in its first season — 2025 — earned promotion, beginning what looks like a promising path forward.

In addition, the Messi family also founded a club in Argentina: Leones de Rosario FC, based in Leo’s hometown. The project began in 2015 with a focus on developing young talent, but this year took its first professional step by joining Primera C, Argentina’s fourth division.

Messi and Ronaldo follow similar paths

The news of Lionel Messi’s acquisition of UE Cornella comes just months after Cristiano Ronaldo made a similar move. The 41-year-old forward has owned a 25% stake in Almeria since February of this year, another club competing in the lower tiers of Spanish soccer.

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Almeria, unlike UE Cornella, are a more established club with greater tradition: they have spent a total of seven seasons in La Liga, most recently in 2024. Messi’s new club, meanwhile, have yet to play in Spain’s top division.

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