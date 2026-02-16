Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate targeted by a Premier League team in bold post-2026 World Cup move

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi’s Argentina emerges as one of the clear favorites to lift the trophy once again. While some of the national team’s key players are going through a dip in form, coach Lionel Scaloni continues to have other stars performing at their best. In fact, one of his most important pillars is already attracting the attention of a Premier League club ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Alexis Mac Allister’s future. Despite being a regular starter at Liverpool, Arne Slot is reportedly open to signing a midfielder ahead of the 2026–27 season. With a new midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the squad, the Argentine could lose prominence, which would mean he is not entirely closed off to leaving the club in a post-2026 World Cup move.

Despite the alleged interest from the Red Devils, Liverpool may not allow Alexis Mac Allister to leave easily. After playing 2,508 minutes, the Argentine is one of the players with the most game time under Arne Slot. Nevertheless, his current contract runs until 2028, and the Reds appear focused on renewing other players, which could raise doubts regarding his long-term future at the club.

As one of the Reds’ most important players, Manchester United face a significant challenge in convincing the club to sell the Argentine. His crucial role under coach Slot and the Red Devils’ inconsistent project could create doubts for Mac Allister. Nevertheless, Liverpool’s reported pursuit of a midfielder might push Alexis into a secondary role, making a move for the 27-year-old star a realistic option after the 2026 World Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool

Manchester United could be hunting perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo

Following Michael Carrick’s arrival, Kobbie Mainoo has established himself as one of Manchester United’s most important players. Starting in all five matches under the coach, the Englishman looks set to become a cornerstone of the team, with a contract renewal on the horizon. With this in mind, the Red Devils could look to sign a defensive midfielder to partner with the 20-year-old star, as Casemiro’s potential departure could be significant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United may welcome back a key player as Serie A star reportedly pushes for Premier League return

Both Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have emerged as the most realistic targets for the Red Devils, according to reports in the English media. Although signing either player would cost more than $100 million, Manchester United may have no trouble covering the fee, as not only is Casemiro set to leave the club, but Manuel Ugarte is also expected to depart, leaving the team short of options.

Although Manchester United are reportedly interested in Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentine may not be the ideal partner for Mainoo but rather his direct competition. Consequently, the Red Devils could hinder the development of a young prospect and destabilize the team. Therefore, they might instead target a player with a more defensive profile, with Wharton or Elliot being the best fits for the team’s vision.