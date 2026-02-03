Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid in bold post-2026 World Cup move

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Daniel Jayo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Following several years, Lionel Messi has managed to lead Argentina into becoming one of the best national teams in the world. Beyond the veteran’s impact, coach Lionel Scaloni has built a very complete squad. With most of the players expected to be in peak form heading into the 2026 World Cup, one of the national team’s most important figures has reportedly offered himself to Real Madrid for a move after the anticipated tournament.

According to Eduardo Inda of OK Diario, Enzo Fernández has decided to take a step forward and offer himself to Real Madrid. Despite being a key figure and captain at Chelsea, the Argentine is willing to leave the English club, as playing for Los Blancos is a deeply personal dream, which he has reportedly made clear to the club. However, the two parties have not yet entered into formal negotiations for the midfielder.

Enzo’s potential transfer to Real Madrid would be anything but straightforward. As captain of the Blues, and having transferred for €121 million in 2023, Los Blancos might have to match or exceed that fee to bring him in after the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. Even though he is a standout player on Lionel Messi’s squad, investing such a significant sum would place him in the company of signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

In case Real Madrid fail to secure his arrival before the 2026 World Cup, they could face an uphill battle to sign him. As a cornerstone in Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Enzo Fernandez could again shine in the tournament, making Chelsea reluctant to sell him or even increase his value, complicating his arrival to the Spanish side. With a priority settled on chasing an organizing midfielder, the 25-year-old star could emerge as a key solution for their current problems.

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match.

Real Madrid’s serious midfield problems raise doubts for the 2026-27

After the departures of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos, Real Madrid remained relatively calm in the transfer market, as they have six midfielders and expected them to step up. However, they found themselves with several box-to-box–type midfielders who are quite similar to one another, leaving a clear lack of an organizing profile. While Enzo would be the ideal solution, the club could be forced to part ways with one of their current midfielders.

Advertisement
Vinicius Jr. lose a key ally as Jude Bellingham suffers injury in Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano LaLiga clash

see also

Vinicius Jr. lose a key ally as Jude Bellingham suffers injury in Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano LaLiga clash

With Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham being a cornerstone in Real Madrid project, both stars are expected to remain in the team, but the Englishman could take a right winger role. Moreover, Aurelien Tchouameni remains as the sole defensive midfielder in the roster, potentially keeping his spot. With this in mind, Eduardo Camavinga could be forced to leave the team, leaving a gap for Enzo Fernandez and holding Arda Guler as his backup.

In case any midfielder leaves Real Madrid, they could have seven midfielders for just three spots with Enzo’s arrival. For that reason, some players might be forced to readapt their positions, such as Camavinga in the left back. Nonetheless, Franco Mastantuono could be left in a secondary role, as Bellingham could take a more offensive role with Brahim as his backup. For that reason, the Spanish side may face a difficult task to compound the midfield.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
2022 World Cup winner with Argentina may leave Premier League as a €120m could pull him toward another European side

2022 World Cup winner with Argentina may leave Premier League as a €120m could pull him toward another European side

After the 2022 World Cup, one of Argentina's most important players arrived in the Premier League and became one of the best players in the league. However, he might leave England, as he is valued at €120 million ahead of a potential move to another major European team.

Argentina superstar could leave Premier League: PSG reportedly eye FIFA World Cup winner

Argentina superstar could leave Premier League: PSG reportedly eye FIFA World Cup winner

A FIFA World Cup winner with the Argentina national team could leave the Premier League amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi’s successor? Argentina star targets turning into next national team captain

Lionel Messi’s successor? Argentina star targets turning into next national team captain

Lionel Messi's time in the national team is running out now that he's 38, and an Argentina star has addressed his desire of turning into the next captain of La Albiceleste.

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona vs. Albacete in Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona vs. Albacete in Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

Barcelona face Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, and Raphinha will not be part of the squad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo