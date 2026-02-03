Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Barcelona vs. Albacete in Copa del Rey quarterfinals?

With more than half the season already gone, Barcelona are one of the few teams in Spain still competing on all three fronts: La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Copa del Rey. The latter is reaching its decisive stages, and this Tuesday the Blaugranas will aim for a spot in the semifinals when they take on Albacete. Despite the importance of the match, Raphinha will be absent.

“Raphinha is suffering from an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg,” Barcelona announced Monday in a statement on social media. “As a precaution, he will miss tomorrow’s match against Albacete, and his recovery period is expected to be one week.”

This leaves Hansi Flick without one of his most decisive players. The Brazilian winger has been a key part of the team since the German coach’s arrival in 2024, forming a fearsome attacking trio alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

In fact, this season Raphinha has stood out with 13 goals and 5 assists in 22 matches across all competitions. However, physical issues—especially a hamstring injury—have sidelined him for 10 games this campaign.

Other injured Barcelona players

Raphinha’s absence is a big blow for Barcelona, considering the winger’s importance to the team and his goal contributions. However, he is not the only key player missing for the Albacete clash.

Another star of the squad, Pedri, will also be unavailable for the Copa del Rey match. The Spanish midfielder has been recovering for 14 days from a right hamstring injury sustained on January 21 against Slavia Praha in the Champions League. Joining him on the sidelines are Gavi and Andreas Christensen, both out with more serious injuries.

Who will replace Raphinha against Albacete?

As has happened in previous matches without Raphinha, his spot on the left wing will be taken by Marcus Rashford. The English forward has adapted well in his first year at the club and has stats that would make him a guaranteed starter on almost any other European team, giving coach Flick full confidence in him.

Barcelona’s confirmed lineup against Albacete in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals is: Joan Garcia; Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin; Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford.

