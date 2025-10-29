Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
FIFA
Comments

Soccer could face multiple rule changes: VAR reviews and other major modifications to be considered by IFAB

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Premier League referee Robert Jones.
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesPremier League referee Robert Jones.

The transformation of soccer in recent years appears far from over. The introduction of VAR brought a dramatic shift to the way the game is played and has since been followed by other new rules that continue to reshape the sport. Now, the International Football Association Board is studying possible future changes that could again alter the landscape of the game.

IFAB is the international organization responsible for determining the Laws of the Game, the official regulations governing how soccer is played. Established in 1886, its authority over rulemaking was formally recognized by FIFA in 1904 — a relationship that continues to this day.

According to The Guardian, IFAB members held a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss several topics ahead of the annual business meeting, which will take place in London in January 2026. Among the subjects raised were a number of potential rule modifications that could be introduced in the near future.

One of the proposed changes involves setting a time limit for players to take throw-ins. In recent years, throw-ins have gained new tactical importance, as teams increasingly use them to launch long crosses into the opponent’s box and create scoring chances.

VAR was officially introduced by FIFA in 2017.

VAR was officially introduced by FIFA in 2017.

Given that trend, one proposed modification would impose stricter time limits on throw-ins — similar to the rule requiring goalkeepers to release the ball within eight seconds after gaining possession. This could also extend to other restarts, such as goal kicks, with the aim of speeding up play and reducing intentional time-wasting.

Advertisement
FIFA reportedly planning another major change towards the 2026 World Cup

see also

FIFA reportedly planning another major change towards the 2026 World Cup

More changes to VAR?

Since its official introduction in 2017, the Video Assistant Referee system has dramatically reshaped how soccer matches unfold. That transformation, however, has not been without controversy, with numerous adjustments and reviews taking place along the way.

Earlier this year, for example, a test was conducted at the FIFA U-20 World Cup using a new concept called the Green Card. This system allows coaches to request reviews directly when they believe it’s necessary, rather than waiting for the VAR team to intervene on its own.

Now, IFAB is considering expanding the range of situations in which VAR can intervene. Currently, the technology is limited to reviewing potential goals (including determining whether the ball crossed the line or if there was an offside, handball, or foul in the buildup), possible penalty decisions, cases of mistaken identity, or direct red-card incidents.

Advertisement

It’s that last category that could soon see an adjustment. At present, VAR can review a referee’s decision to issue a direct red card, but it cannot intervene when a player is sent off for a second yellow. The proposal would allow reviews in those double-yellow situations as well.

Potential tweaks to the offside law

Finally, The Guardian reported that other topics will also be discussed: There was also an agreement to look further at the offside law, with officials asked to consider whether the main objective should be to reduce marginal offside decisions in modern football to promote more attacking play.”

This issue has been debated for years, with proposals such as the one put forward by Arsene Wenger. The legendary former Arsenal coach has suggested reversing the current interpretation of offside, requiring an attacker’s entire body to be beyond the penultimate defender to be ruled offside — rather than any part of the body, except the arms.

Advertisement

All these potential changes will be discussed in just a few months at IFAB’s annual meeting, and they could have a major impact on the future of soccer starting in 2026. What remains to be seen is how many of these modifications will be implemented in time for the FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

World Cup could undergo big future shift, hints FIFA president Gianni Infantino

see also

World Cup could undergo big future shift, hints FIFA president Gianni Infantino

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
FIFA to test radical VAR change at the U-20 World Cup in Chile

FIFA to test radical VAR change at the U-20 World Cup in Chile

The FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile will debut Football Video Support (FVS), a simplified and lower-cost alternative to VAR.

Mbappé speaks out on Instagram after his goal was ruled offside

Mbappé speaks out on Instagram after his goal was ruled offside

Real Madrid made it three wins in three to start the LaLiga season, defeating Mallorca 2–1 without needing a goal from Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 2–1, but three of their goals were disallowed by VAR—two for offside by Kylian Mbappé and one for handball by Arda Güler.

Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list: Where do stars Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller rank?

Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list: Where do stars Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller rank?

The MLSPA has released its 2025 Salary Guide, with Lionel Messi topping the list which also includes new league stars Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo