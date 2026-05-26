‘We don’t know if he’ll make the next World Cup’: Lamine Yamal’s future questioned by Spain coach De La Fuente

For weeks, one of the most delicate issues surrounding Spain has been the physical condition of Lamine Yamal, who is recovering from a muscle injury suffered with Barcelona. After including the winger in the roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, head coach Luis De La Fuente spoke about his situation.

“Lamine has a lot of desire and a lot of hope. We have to take advantage of the moment, and this is his moment… We don’t know if he’ll make the next World Cup,” De La Fuente said during a recent interview with RTVE.

That final sentence, as striking as it may sound, makes sense in the context in which the coach said it. He was discussing how to manage the physical workload of the players in the squad, especially those who have recently dealt with injuries, considering the demands of a World Cup schedule.

“The necessary risks will be taken when it comes to a World Cup,” Luis explained, making it clear that, in the case of a decisive match, there will be no hesitation about using players coming off injuries given the importance of the FIFA tournament. “Our focus goes beyond the first match.”

Lamine Yamal suffered a muscle injury while playing for Barcelona on April 22.

De La Fuente praises Yamal

In the same conversation, Luis De La Fuente was asked whether Lamine Yamal is the best player among the 1,248 players participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “He has great talent, above average, and a desire to be important,” the coach began. “Lamine will be better if his teammates help him.”

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see also Spain leave Real Madrid players out of final 26-man 2026 World Cup squad for first time in history

He also referenced the winger’s young age and how that often creates extra scrutiny around everything he does, even away from the field: “The least important part of him is what gets sold, the more frivolous side. An 18-year-old kid who trains three hours a day, has a personal trainer, a recovery specialist… How is he not going to go out and celebrate one day? That’s not what matters. After doing all that work, of course you can enjoy yourself.”

Spain’s injury concerns ahead of the World Cup

In addition to Lamine Yamal’s situation, with the Barcelona star sidelined for several weeks, other Spanish stars have also reached the end of the season dealing with physical issues. The clearest case is Mikel Merino, who was included in the 26-player roster despite having played only 28 minutes for Arsenal since January.

“We’ve spoken with the doctors from every club. In England, with Athletic regarding Nico (Williams). The relationship with all the clubs is good,” the coach explained. “These players are progressing well physically in terms of recovery. I think they can be ready for the first match, but we’ll evaluate whether it’s best for them to play in that opening game.”

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Spain will make their debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday, June 15 against Cape Verde, while six days later they will face Saudi Arabia. However, their first major test will come in the final Group H match, when they take on Uruguay on June 26. By then, the team’s biggest stars are expected to be available.