Mauricio Pochettino explains decision to take 10 defenders in USMNT roster reveal for 2026 World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino unveiled the United States Men’s National Team roster for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, and one of the most discussed decisions was the inclusion of 10 defenders on the 26-man list. At the press conference following the announcement, the Argentine head coach laid out his reasoning.

The USMNT’s official World Cup squad was released on Tuesday, May 26, with the 26 players who made the cut. The decision to bring 10 defenders, five of them center backs and five fullbacks, drew immediate attention given that it left the squad with six midfielders and seven forwards, prompting questions about the balance of the group.

When asked to explain the fullback selections, Pochettino pointed to the positional versatility many of those players bring. “(Some fullbacks) can be wingers too. Sergiño Dest plays more as a winger or midfielder. And Tim Weah is more of a winger or striker and can play in different positions,” he said, referencing a group that also includes Max Arfsten, Antonee Robinson, Alex Freeman and Joe Scally.

On the five center backs, Pochettino cited both tactical logic and injury risk management as driving factors behind the decision to select Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson and Auston Trusty. “It’s important to have enough bodies at center back, that’s why we have five, for different reasons. In the way that we assessed the situation of the 54 players on the provisional roster, we decided to include five because we wanted to be sure that we don’t take any risks,” the head coach said.

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Noting that players like Tyler Adams, Cristian Roldan and Sebastián Berhalter could cover midfield roles, Pochettino further reinforced his point about positional flexibility across the squad. “Sergiño Dest in his club plays there, Alex Freeman as well. When we played against Jamaica, we used Antonee Robinson as a midfielder, and Tim Weah played as a winger there,” he added.

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Pochettino seeking maximum flexibility in his squad

Across his 24 games in charge of the USMNT, Pochettino has consistently shown a willingness to change his shape and personnel depending on the opponent. While he has most frequently deployed a back four, the Argentine has also used a back three in significant matches against Uruguay, Ecuador and Japan, among others.

That tactical adaptability is something Pochettino views as central to the team’s World Cup approach. “I think of plenty of possibilities to play. What we wanted to provide to the team is to have the best players and the right players to make the roster, and have this flexibility with different players so as not to give the opponent the ability to say, ‘We know exactly how they’re going to play,‘” he said.

With friendly matches against Senegal and Germany on the horizon as final preparation, Pochettino believes that versatility will be a defining asset for the United States in the tournament itself. “We want to be flexible in a tactical way, and this roster gives us the possibility to play with a back four, a back three, with one holding midfielder, or without a holding midfielder and with more offensive players in front of the back three,” he added.

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