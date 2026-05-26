Cristiano Ronaldo sees conflicting reports emerge: Is Al-Nassr really targeting Luis Milla, La Liga’s second-highest assist provider behind Lamine Yamal?

The situation around Luis Milla, La Liga’s second-highest assist provider behind Lamine Yamal, has quickly become one of the most debated transfer stories involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. The midfielder’s future has suddenly become a moving target across Spain and Saudi Arabia.

At the center of the speculation is a standout La Liga season in which Milla has elevated his reputation as one of the most consistent creators in Spain. His passing range, set-piece delivery, and vision have made him a key figure for Getafe, attracting attention from multiple clubs across Europe and the Middle East.

Reports from Spain indicate that Al-Nassr is prepared to activate a $7 million clause to bring Milla to Riyadh. The figure stems from an earlier agreement between the player and Getafe, reduced from a much higher release clause due to his contract situation.

“Al-Nassr is closing in on the signing of Getafe central midfielder Luis Milla for a fee of around €6 million ($7m)”, Spanish newspaper Marca has reported. The move is being described as a potential career-defining contract for the 31-year-old midfielder, who is weighing one of the biggest decisions of his career.

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The appeal of joining a squad built around Cristiano Ronaldo is significant, with Milla also potentially linking up with players such as Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic, and Ínigo Martinez. The idea of becoming part of a title-winning project in the Saudi Pro League is reportedly a strong factor in his decision-making process.

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Contrasting reports cast doubt

While early reports suggested a deal was nearing completion, new claims have complicated the narrative. Some sources in Saudi Arabia have directly denied the transfer links, creating uncertainty around the entire story.

“The rumours linking Luis Milla to the club are completely false. The Spanish midfielder from Getafe is not heading to Riyadh this summer”, Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). This statement has fueled confusion, especially given how advanced earlier reports appeared to be.

When there are a lot of middlemen and different marketplaces at play, the transfer story can change very fast, as this conflict shows. What initially looked like a near-done deal now appears far less certain.

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Luis Milla of Getafe CF reacts

Defining decision ahead

Milla is expected to make a final decision in the coming days after completing what has been described as the best season of his career. Despite the reported Saudi interest, Milla is not short of alternatives. Clubs such as Villarreal, Real Betis, Olympiacos, and Como have all been linked with the midfielder.

The key attraction for Villarreal is the opportunity to remain in La Liga while also competing in the UEFA Champions League. That option is seen as a major sporting incentive, contrasting sharply with the financial pull coming from Saudi Arabia.

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