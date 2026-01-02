Lionel Messi still holds the streak: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks rare personal negative 16-year-old record with Al-Nassr after 2025 end

For more than a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo has turned calendar years into personal highlight reels, piling up records that often felt immune to time, context, or league changes. Even as soccer entered new eras and new continents, his name continued to dominate the conversation around goals, longevity, and historic consistency. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has quietly protected one of soccer’s most underappreciated streaks, one that speaks not to volume alone, but to relentless annual brilliance.

As 2025 drew to a close at Al-Nassr, a strange statistic emerged from the noise of numbers, trophies, and debates. It did not question Ronaldo’s scoring power, nor his status as one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. Instead, it pointed to something rarer: a silent interruption in a habit that had defined his career for nearly two decades.

At first glance, the year looked productive. Goals arrived. Big moments followed. The Portuguese still led the line, still decided matches, still commanded attention wherever he played. And yet, hidden beneath those familiar headlines was an unexpected historical footnote.

Throughout 2025, Ronaldo remained the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack. Even at 40, he continued to score at a rate most forwards could only envy, maintaining his reputation as a decisive presence inside the penalty area. His influence extended beyond goals: leadership, positioning, and moments of cold-blooded finishing still defined his performances.

The record revealed: 16-year-old streak quietly comes to an end

Here is the twist that reframed the entire year: 2025 is the first calendar year that Cristiano Ronaldo has gone without scoring a hat-trick in a competitive match (not including friendlies). He last did so in 2010, and that single line carries enormous weight.

For 16 consecutive years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had managed at least one competitive hat-trick every season—across different clubs, leagues, countries, and tactical systems. From his peak years at Real Madrid to later chapters at Juventus and beyond, the streak survived everything soccer threw at him.

In August, during pre-season preparations, he even delivered a reminder of his enduring instincts. Against Portuguese side Rio Ave, the 40-year-old veteran produced a devastating display, scoring three times in a commanding friendly victory. Saudi side Al-Nassr cruised to a 4-0 win, with Ronaldo striking in the 44th minute, the 63rd minute, and finally from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

However, the 2025 hat-trick against Rio Ave does not count in official statistics because it came in a club friendly. This distinction has fueled debate among fans, especially given that international friendlies are often included when tallying other records. Still, by conventional statistical standards, the streak ended in 2025. And that’s where the comparison with Messi quietly re-emerges.

Why Lionel Messi still stands alone

While CR7’s extraordinary run paused, Lionel Messi still holds the longest active streak, having scored at least one official hat-trick every year since 2009. In an MLS clash against Nashville in October 2025, the captain of Inter Miami scored his 60th career hat trick, a feat that only he could make look ordinary.

This does not diminish Ronaldo’s greatness—far from it. Instead, it highlights how rare such consistency truly is. Hat-tricks are not simply about scoring goals; they require alignment of form, opportunity, opposition, and timing. Maintaining that alignment across 15 or 16 straight years is almost unheard of.

A fun historical note reinforces just how dominant Ronaldo once was: During his spell at Real Madrid, he scored a hat-trick roughly every nine matches on average. The Portuguese also remains the last player to score a Serie A hat-trick for Juventus, a feat that still stands years after his departure.