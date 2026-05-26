Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
brazil
Comments

Neymar or Vinicius Junior: Brazil’s iconic No.10 shirt debate takes final twist ahead of 2026 World Cup as Real Madrid’s star makes his position clear

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts next to teammate Vinícius Júnior of Brazil
© Getty ImagesNeymar Jr. of Brazil reacts next to teammate Vinícius Júnior of Brazil

The debate surrounding Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt has already become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With both Neymar and Vinicius Junior expected to play central roles for the national team, questions have emerged about who will inherit the most symbolic jersey in Brazilian soccer history.

For years, the number has represented greatness, legacy, and leadership. From Pele to Kaka, and Ronaldinho, Brazil’s No. 10 has carried enormous weight, and the discussion intensified again after Vinicius publicly addressed the issue while preparing for the upcoming tournament.

Brazil’s number 10 shirt has always stood apart from ordinary squad numbers. Legends such as Pele, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaka transformed it into one of soccer’s most recognizable symbols across generations.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

After Neymar suffered a devastating ACL injury against Uruguay in October 2023, the shirt temporarily changed hands inside the Selecao setup. During his absence, players including Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Raphinha all wore the number at different moments.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

That naturally created speculation about whether a new era had officially begun. Vinicius, now one of the biggest stars in world soccer after his rise with Real Madrid, appeared to many fans as the logical long-term successor.

Advertisement

Vinicius finally addresses the situation

The uncertainty surrounding the shirt continued until Vinicius finally made his feelings clear in an interview with CazeTV. Rather than pushing for the number himself, the Brazilian forward openly showed respect toward Neymar and his place in the national team hierarchy. “I don’t know what number I’ll wear at the World Cup, but the No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious,” Vinicius said.

Tweet placeholder

The statement immediately attracted attention across Brazil and beyond. Many supporters praised the winger for recognizing Neymar’s importance to the national team despite growing calls for a generational transition ahead of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Neymar set to make history if he appears at 2026 World Cup

After spending nearly three years away from major international action due to injury problems, Neymar has finally returned to full fitness. His strong form with Santos convinced Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The timing of that comeback changed the conversation around the No. 10 shirt almost instantly. Vinicius’ comments effectively confirmed that Neymar will reclaim the number once the national team begins its campaign in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Neymar of Brazil jokes with team mate Vinicius Junior

Neymar of Brazil jokes with team mate Vinicius Junior

Advertisement

For Neymar personally, the moment carries enormous historical significance. If he wears Brazil’s No. 10 at the 2026 World Cup, he will become the first Brazilian player ever to use the iconic shirt in four different World Cups.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Neymar Jr. misses latest Santos FC training amid Brazil 2026 World Cup injury fears

Report: Neymar Jr. misses latest Santos FC training amid Brazil 2026 World Cup injury fears

After numerous absences, Neymar sparked excitement with his return to Brazil, earning a place in the anticipated tournament. However, the veteran reportedly missed Santos FC’s latest training session, raising concerns over his physical condition ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar’s egos were a problem at PSG, admits former teammate Kimpembe

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar’s egos were a problem at PSG, admits former teammate Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe opened up about the relationship between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

Report: Neymar Jr. likely to miss Brazil friendlies before 2026 World Cup amid calf injury concerns

Report: Neymar Jr. likely to miss Brazil friendlies before 2026 World Cup amid calf injury concerns

Neymar Jr. has been included in Brazil’s final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup. However, he could miss the national team friendlies, as there is reportedly an ongoing debate regarding his calf injury, making his availability subject to evaluation until May 27th.

Neymar opens up on friendship with Lionel Messi ahead of dream 2026 World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina

Neymar opens up on friendship with Lionel Messi ahead of dream 2026 World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina

After addressing a dream 2026 World Cup final between Brazil and Argentina, Neymar addressed his friendship with legend Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo