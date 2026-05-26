Neymar or Vinicius Junior: Brazil’s iconic No.10 shirt debate takes final twist ahead of 2026 World Cup as Real Madrid’s star makes his position clear

The debate surrounding Brazil’s iconic No. 10 shirt has already become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2026 World Cup. With both Neymar and Vinicius Junior expected to play central roles for the national team, questions have emerged about who will inherit the most symbolic jersey in Brazilian soccer history.

For years, the number has represented greatness, legacy, and leadership. From Pele to Kaka, and Ronaldinho, Brazil’s No. 10 has carried enormous weight, and the discussion intensified again after Vinicius publicly addressed the issue while preparing for the upcoming tournament.

Brazil’s number 10 shirt has always stood apart from ordinary squad numbers. Legends such as Pele, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaka transformed it into one of soccer’s most recognizable symbols across generations.

After Neymar suffered a devastating ACL injury against Uruguay in October 2023, the shirt temporarily changed hands inside the Selecao setup. During his absence, players including Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Raphinha all wore the number at different moments.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates after scoring the fifth goal of his team during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier.

That naturally created speculation about whether a new era had officially begun. Vinicius, now one of the biggest stars in world soccer after his rise with Real Madrid, appeared to many fans as the logical long-term successor.

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Vinicius finally addresses the situation

The uncertainty surrounding the shirt continued until Vinicius finally made his feelings clear in an interview with CazeTV. Rather than pushing for the number himself, the Brazilian forward openly showed respect toward Neymar and his place in the national team hierarchy. “I don’t know what number I’ll wear at the World Cup, but the No. 10 belongs to Neymar, that’s obvious,” Vinicius said.

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The statement immediately attracted attention across Brazil and beyond. Many supporters praised the winger for recognizing Neymar’s importance to the national team despite growing calls for a generational transition ahead of the World Cup.

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Neymar set to make history if he appears at 2026 World Cup

After spending nearly three years away from major international action due to injury problems, Neymar has finally returned to full fitness. His strong form with Santos convinced Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti to include him in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The timing of that comeback changed the conversation around the No. 10 shirt almost instantly. Vinicius’ comments effectively confirmed that Neymar will reclaim the number once the national team begins its campaign in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Neymar of Brazil jokes with team mate Vinicius Junior

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For Neymar personally, the moment carries enormous historical significance. If he wears Brazil’s No. 10 at the 2026 World Cup, he will become the first Brazilian player ever to use the iconic shirt in four different World Cups.