Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in international friendly vs. Mauritania?

Argentina will host a friendly against Mauritania at the Bombonera on Friday, March 27, as part of the March international window. With the 2026 World Cup now just weeks away, questions have emerged over whether Lionel Messi will feature in the starting lineup.

According to Argentina insider Gaston Edul, Lionel Messi will not be starting against Mauritania. While the specific reasons for his omission from the first XI have not been disclosed, load management is believed to be the primary factor, with the coaching staff keen to avoid exposing him to unnecessary physical strain.

Even without Messi in the starting lineup, fans will not have to wait long to see him in action. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has already confirmed that the Inter Miami star will feature in both Friday’s game against Mauritania and Tuesday’s match against Zambia.

“Leo is going to play. I don’t know if he’ll start in this match or the other, but he will be in both. As a bonus, for Argentines to have Messi for two more matches, when we thought he wouldn’t play anymore, it’s a beautiful opportunity for everyone to see and enjoy,” Scaloni said when asked about the Argentina captain at Thursday’s press conference.

Lionel Messi of Argentina runs during a training session.

In holding Messi back from the start, Scaloni also indicated that the coaching staff plans to field “a mix of boys we want to see” in order to “recover certain performance levels.” With several Argentina regulars having struggled for form at their respective clubs of late, the Albiceleste boss is looking for a noticeable upturn in the coming days.

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Scaloni eager to see Messi at the World Cup

At 35 years old, Messi captained Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar in 2022. There were serious doubts at the time about whether the Inter Miami star would even be available for the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and while his participation now appears closer to being confirmed, Messi has yet to make an official announcement.

When asked about the matter on Thursday, Scaloni was careful not to speak on Messi’s behalf but made clear his desire to have him involved: “That is more of a question for him. For my part, you already know what I think. I will do everything possible to ensure he’s there. I believe that, for the good of football, he has to be there. It will be up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition. It’s difficult.“

The coach then spoke to the broader excitement Messi generates among fans worldwide. “It’s not just the Argentines who want to see him. Everyone wants to see him. When he’s there, if he’s fit to play the whole match, he is the one who decides. He has earned the right to decide calmly. We are in no rush for that. Whatever he decides will be what’s best for both the team and for him,” Scaloni concluded.

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