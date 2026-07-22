How to watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 MLS

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire WHAT MLS 2026 season WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, July 22, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Eastern Conference playoff race heats up with a high-stakes clash as the Chicago Fire host Inter Miami in a matchup that could shake up the standings. Sitting third with 26 points, Chicago can gain ground on both conference leader Nashville SC (33) and second-place Miami (31) by defending home field.

On the other hand, the Herons continue to prove they can compete at the highest level despite Lionel Messi‘s absence and need three points to keep the pressure on the top spot. With plenty on the line for both sides, this is one MLS showdown you won’t want to miss.

Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire and every MLS game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

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Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available via the Apple TV app on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

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