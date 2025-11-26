Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has more total goal contributions in the 21st century?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.
© Rich Storry/Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have pushed soccer into an era where statistics bend around their brilliance, and yet a single question continues to return with fresh urgency: Who has more total goal contributions this century? The answer is more complicated—and more dramatic—than it first appears, and recent events in MLS have only added to the intrigue.

Inter Miami’s astonishing rise, driven by Messi’s late-career dominance, has turned ordinary league nights into showcases of elite soccer craft. It was in this context, under the lights at TQL Stadium, that the 38-year-old produced yet another exhibition of control, vision, and execution while leading Miami to a historic milestone.

The Herons lived a near-perfect night in the Conference Semi-final, dismantling Cincinnati 4-0 in a performance orchestrated almost entirely by its captain. Messi was, once again, the difference: a goal and three assists in the highest-pressure match Miami has ever faced.

From the 19th minute, when he put his side ahead, the contest tilted decisively. The second half turned into a demonstration of his passing genius. In one sequence, he dismantled Cincinnati’s shape, and just minutes later, he drove a sweeping counter-attack that left the opposition exposed. To close the night, he slipped a pass into the box for Tadeo Allende to finish the 4-0.

The performance carried historic weight. It pushed Miami into its first Conference Final, the farthest the club has ever gone in MLS, and confirmed once more that this team now moves to the rhythm of its number ten.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

Who truly leads the century?

The mystery at last gives way. According to Transfermarkt, Lionel Messi leads all players worldwide in total goal contributions this century, with 1,339 across 1,135 games for Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team. This includes the milestone he reached in Cincinnati: Messi has now produced 1,300 club goal contributions—896 goals and 404 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains the closest challenger. The Portuguese star sits at 1,254 total contributions in 1,293 matches, scoring 954 goals and providing 300 assists across his career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and Portugal. “Ronaldo is 46 goals away from reaching 1,000,” the report emphasizes, a landmark that underscores his longevity and finishing power.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo Who has more total goal contributions in the 21st century

Transfermakt stats

Advertisement

The gap — 86 contributions — illustrates the enduring contrast: Ronaldo the unparalleled scorer, Messi the all-phase creator. But the Argentine’s combined output—finishing and creating—is what separates him. His contributions continue to rise at an extraordinary rate, reshaping statistical norms in MLS.

Lionel Messi reaches legendary 1,300 goal-contribution record: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo from Inter Miami’s star?

see also

Lionel Messi reaches legendary 1,300 goal-contribution record: How close is Cristiano Ronaldo from Inter Miami’s star?

The night that reinforced his superiority

What unfolded in Cincinnati showed exactly why Messi is in a category of his own. Even at 38 years old, he produced his 39th career match with four or more goal contributions, an all-time record across top-flight soccer. The data extracted by Transfermarkt confirms that he has managed this at all three clubs of his senior life: Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo Who has more total goal contributions in the 21st century

Top players with four or more goal contributions in a game

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks second with 31 such matches, while Luis Suarez and Neymar follow as the only other players to surpass 20. The supporting cast is elite—Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe—but the gap between the two icons and the rest remains vast.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe scores four goals in a single Champions League match: Have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo ever done it?

Mbappe scores four goals in a single Champions League match: Have Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo ever done it?

Kylian Mbappe made UEFA Champions League history with four goals for Real Madrid against Olympiacos. Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ever done anything similar?

Are Estevao and Lamine Yamal the new Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Chelsea coach Maresca drops bold claim

Are Estevao and Lamine Yamal the new Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Chelsea coach Maresca drops bold claim

Estevao has just joined Chelsea, yet the Brazilian youngster is already competing at an impressive level with Lamine Yamal. Their rivalry draws comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In light of this, coach Enzo Maresca shares his honest opinion on this emerging duel.

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs. Istiklol in AFC Champions League 2?

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs. Istiklol in AFC Champions League 2?

Following the latest victory in Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr visit Istiklol in a AFC Champions League 2, chasing a key victory that propel them as top contenders. Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo is again absent for today’s game, prompting concerns among fans.

‘Do not injure Messi’: Argentina star reveals peculiar pre-2022 FIFA World Cup story

‘Do not injure Messi’: Argentina star reveals peculiar pre-2022 FIFA World Cup story

A player from the Argentina national team recalled a curious story involving Lionel Messi in the lead-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo