Is Estevao near to Barcelona? The Brazilian’s agent drops surprising statements about the player’s future

After receiving offers from multiple teams in Europe, Estevao decided to join Chelsea, who paid $52.2 million to Palmeiras for his transfer. While his signing was seen as a high-risk gamble, the 18-year-old star has made an impact in his first season with the Blues, being hailed as a success for the future. Despite having a long-term contract, the Brazilian’s agent recently made some surprising statements about the players’ future that could bring him closer to Barcelona.

At the start of the 2025-26 season, Estevao has played a total of 17 games with Chelsea, even though this is his first season with the team. In his games, the Brazilian has scored five goals and contributed one assist. However, his impact has gone far beyond the statistics, as his dribbling, speed, and creativity have created many scoring opportunities for his teammates. For that reason, the 18-year-old star has become a key player in coach Enzo Maresca’s rotation.

Even though Estevao now plays for Chelsea, he has always been open about being a Barcelona fan during his days at Palmeiras, closely following Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. Rather than ending the conversation, his agent, Andre Cury, addressed the player’s future with a clear statement: “Estevao has a five-year contract and is enjoying his time at Chelsea. But he has a special affection for Barcelona,“ he said, via Cadena SER.

Before joining the Blues, Estevao was very close to signing for Barcelona. His agent, Cury, even revealed details of those negotiations and the reason why the Brazilian did not end up joining the Culers: “We talked to Barca about Estevao in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. We went to the offices to offer the player… The people in Barca’s technical staff always approved the signing of Estevao, but Deco was tied up because the club’s finances didn’t allow it,” he said, via Cadena SER.

Estevao of Chelsea and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Estevao and Lamine Yamal may not have room in the same lineup

Estevao and Lamine Yamal emerge as the top candidates to lead a competitive rivalry in the coming years. However, statements from Andre Cury, the Brazilian player’s agent, suggest a possible move to Barcelona in the future, potentially becoming an impressive addition to the Spanish side. Despite this prospect, integrating both players into the same team poses challenges, raising doubts about whether the Culers will pursue his signing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Are Estevao and Lamine Yamal the new Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Chelsea coach Maresca drops bold claim

Although both players have the potential to make their mark in soccer history, they both play as right wingers. If the Brazilian were to join Barcelona, he would have to adapt to playing on the left wing, a position he has not played much in his career. Readjusting Estevao’s position could even limit his potential, as he would play more openly on the wing and would not have as many chances to cut inside, something he often does.

Unless Lamine assumes the role of left winger in the coming years, Estevao’s arrival would create direct competition for the Spaniard, rather than forming a lethal attacking duo. Considering these factors, accommodating the Brazilian’s arrival would be challenging. Nevertheless, it is impossible to rule out the possibility entirely, as he has been a Barcelona fan since childhood, so anything could happen.