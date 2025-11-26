Kylian Mbappé scores three goals in six minutes for Real Madrid: How close is he to the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history?

Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid to a dramatic comeback against Olympiakos, scoring three goals in six minutes to flip the match on its head at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. After once again etching his name into the history books, the question now is whether the French star recorded the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

Francisco Machado stunned Real Madrid with the opening goal in the 8th minute, but Mbappé quickly shifted the momentum. He equalized in the 22nd minute, doubled his tally with a header two minutes later (his first headed goal for the club) and then completed the hat-trick in the 29th minute, with the feat being completed in just 6 minutes and 42 seconds.

However, Mbappé’s flurry of goals still isn’t the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history. That record belongs to Mohamed Salah, who scored three times in 6 minutes and 13 seconds for Liverpool against Rangers in the 2022–23 campaign.

Still, Mbappé now ranks second for the quickest hat-trick in the competition, based on the time between the first and third goals. He surpasses former runner-up Bafétimbi Gomis, who scored three goals in eight minutes for Olympique Lyon against Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots at goal against Rangers.

Taking into account the opening whistle, Mbappé also jumps into the all-time top three for fastest hat-tricks from kickoff. The top spot belongs to Robert Lewandowski, who scored three goals in 22 minutes and 18 seconds against RB Salzburg. AC Milan’s Simone Inzaghi sits second with his hat-trick against Rosenborg in 24 minutes and 22 seconds, while Mbappé’s trio arrived in 28 minutes and 19 seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Xabi Alonso sheds light on relationship with Vinicius Junior amid Real Madrid squad drama

Mbappe outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid history

Interestingly, Mbappé’s hat-trick against Olympiakos didn’t just make European history, but it also rewrote Real Madrid’s record book. The Frenchman is now the fastest player ever to score a hat-trick for the club, pushing Cristiano Ronaldo down the list.

Ronaldo, who now ranks sixth overall in the Champions League’s fastest hat-trick chart, previously held Real Madrid’s internal record. During the 2015–16 group stage, Los Blancos routed Malmö 8-0, with Ronaldo netting three goals in 11 minutes, a mark Mbappé has now eclipsed.