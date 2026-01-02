Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Real Madrid legend Luka Modric chooses between the two superstars

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the players who defined soccer in this century. Their professional careers have unfolded almost in parallel — with only about a year and a half separating them in age — and they have dominated the sport for the past two decades. Now, Real Madrid icon Luka Modric weighed in on the long-standing comparisons between the two.

During a recent interview with Corriere della Sera, Modric was asked who he prefers between Messi and Ronaldo, and he began his answer with complete honesty. “That’s a question I don’t like,” the Croatian midfielder admitted. “They defined an era.”

Still, Luka played along with the journalists and made his preference between the two soccer superstars clear. “I’m closer to Cristiano because I played with him, he was my teammate at Madrid,” Modric explained.

When discussing what makes Ronaldo such a special figure, the AC Milan midfielder was direct. “I assure you he’s not just a great footballer; he’s an incredible person. People don’t know it, but he has a huge heart, always ready to help others. And he’s a simple, normal man.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric playing for Real Madrid.

In fact, during that same interview, Modric recalled a story from his early years at Real Madrid in which Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after being reprimanded by then head coach Jose Mourinho, highlighting a personal side of CR7 that few people know.

Modric shares his thoughts on Messi

After choosing Cristiano Ronaldo based on their personal connection following years together at Real Madrid, Luka Modric was asked specifically about Lionel Messi. “I don’t know him as a man, but I have no doubt he’s extraordinary too,” the Croatian player explained.

Luka then spoke about what he does know best regarding Messi: his qualities on the field. “As a player, he’s magnificent,” Modric said, making his admiration for what the Argentine forward has accomplished throughout his career clear.

Modric broke the Messi-Ronaldo dominance

Luka Modric’s opinion carries special weight considering he has been one of soccer’s biggest stars over the past decade. He spent years at Real Madrid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and was a frequent rival of Lionel Messi in unforgettable clashes against Barcelona.

Modric also holds a distinction that gives him unique authority in this debate. The Croatian midfielder was the player who managed to end the dominance of the two superstars at the top of world soccer.

In 2018, Messi and Ronaldo had won the Ballon d’Or for 10 consecutive years, with five trophies each. That year, however, Luka Modric stunned the soccer world by winning the Ballon d’Or in recognition of his performances at both club and international level. He had just won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and, one month later, led Croatia to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they lost to France.

After that, Messi and Ronaldo remained dominant figures on the global soccer stage, but the door was finally opened for other stars to compete at a similar level, including Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Rodri, and Ousmane Dembele.

