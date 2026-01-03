Trending topics:
Scottish Premiership
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership

By Leonardo Herrera

Reo Hatate of Celtic
© WM Sport Media/Getty ImagesReo Hatate of Celtic
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Celtic vs Rangers on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Celtic vs Rangers
WHAT Scottish Premiership
WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, January 3, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and CBS Sports Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes in Scotland will be locked on another chapter of the Old Firm rivalry, with Celtic and Rangers meeting in a high-stakes Scottish Premiership showdown that could reshape the title race. Hearts currently pace the league with 41 points, but Celtic sit just three points back and know a win would push them to the summit.

Rangers, on the other hand arrive on 35 points with a chance to pull themselves firmly back into contention. The stakes extend well beyond the table, as this rivalry consistently delivers unmatched intensity, drama, and national attention, turning every possession into a pressure moment.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Celtic vs Rangers and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
