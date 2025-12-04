Lionel Messi opens his thoughts on his first MLS Cup final with Inter Miami vs Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps

Lionel Messi experienced his best season since joining MLS, scoring 43 goals and contributing 24 assists. With his performances, Inter Miami reached their first MLS Cup final in their history, where their will face Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps. With only two days remaining before the game, the Argentine star broke his silence, sharing his thoughts and key details about the Inter Miami‘s preparation.

“I’m happy; it’s very special to play another final with this club. We already played another one recently. Being able to reach the MLS final with a ‘new’ club is spectacular. We’ve already started working on it [the MLS final], studying the opponent, watching videos with Masche [Javier Mascherano], doing tactical work.We’re in good shape. We’re in a very good moment, the team is solid and excited. Playing at home is a plus,” Lionel Messi said, via Sports Center.

Although Inter Miami previously struggled with consistency in their results, coach Javier Mascherano has now instilled an impressive overall performance in the team. Since reaching the MLS Playoffs, the Herons have lost only one game and have demonstrated a very offensive style. With Tadeo Allende, Mateo Silvetti, and Lionel Messi leading the offense, they have established a scoring pace that promises to carry them to their first MLS Cup in history.

Lionel Messi’s presence not only attracts attention but also highlights his historic rivalry with Thomas Muller. The Argentine star has not defeated the German star in ten years, making a potential victory a chance to break his losing streak. This clash will feature two imposing figures, while Inter Miami, with their scoring prowess, and Vancouver Whitecaps, with their tactical discipline, are poised to put on a great game.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates a victory.

Allende’s absence raises concern for Messi’s Inter Miami

Inter Miami have managed to establish themselves as the favorite to win the MLS Cup. Not only do they have Lionel Messi, but they also have young players capable of making a difference. However, alarm bells have been ringing due to the absence of Tadeo Allende, one of the most important leaders of the offense, in the team’s last training session. In response, coach Javier Mascherano has spoken about his absence, revealing his availability for the game.

According to Franco Panizo on X (formerly Twitter), Tadeo Allende missed training on Thursday, December 4, which raised concerns about his physical condition. However, Coach Mascherano clarified his absence and confirmed his availability for the MLS Cup. “Tadeo had a slight fever today, so we decided that he should not train as the game is coming up soon. It’s nothing serious, and he will be able to train with the team,” he said at the latest press conference.