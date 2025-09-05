Major milestones have always been defined by the players who find the back of the net. From league founders to modern stars, MLS all-time top scorers have left their mark on the pitch, celebrated by supporters of the teams with the most fans.

The all-time goal leaders showcase the relentless pursuit of scoring glory. Records of most goals in history highlight consistency and unforgettable moments that have shaped the league’s identity over the years.

Every goal contributes to a legacy, making the list of top goalscorers a definitive measure of excellence. These achievements define the scoring records that fans still celebrate today. All figures are accurate as of August during the 2025 MLS season.

Brian McBride – 80 goals

Brian McBride (Source: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Brian McBride scored 80 goals in MLS, becoming one of the league’s most respected forwards. Starting his career with Columbus Crew SC, his aerial ability and work ethic made him a standout performer. His success in MLS paved the way for American players to pursue careers in Europe, as he made a significant impact with Fulham in the English Premier League.

His influence extended beyond his playing days; his leadership and contributions to the U.S. Men’s National Team further solidified his legacy. As a trailblazer for American soccer, his impact on the sport continues to be felt both domestically and internationally.

Hany Mukhtar – 80 goals

Hany Mukhtar (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Hany Mukhtar has netted 80 goals in MLS, establishing himself as one of the league’s premier attacking midfielders. Since joining Nashville SC, his vision, creativity, and goal-scoring ability have been central to the team’s offensive prowess. His performances earned him the 2022 MLS MVP and Golden Boot, highlighting his influence on the field.

Beyond his individual accolades, his leadership and consistency have been instrumental in Nashville SC’s rise in MLS. His legacy is still unfolding, but his impact on the league is undeniable, marking him as one of the modern era’s standout players.

Brian Ching – 82 goals

Brian Ching (Source: Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Brian Ching, with 82 goals in MLS, became a symbol of perseverance and dedication. Starting his career with the San Jose Earthquakes, his physical presence and aerial prowess made him a formidable forward. His move to Houston Dynamo marked the beginning of a new chapter, where he continued to excel, leading the team to back-to-back MLS Cup victories.

Off the field, his commitment to the Houston community solidified his status as a local legend. His loyalty to the club and his philanthropic efforts endeared him to fans, ensuring his place in the annals of MLS history.

Raul Diaz Arce – 82 goals

Raul Diaz Arce (Source: Andy Lyons/ALLSPORT)

Raul Diaz Arce scored 82 goals in MLS, making an immediate impact as one of the league’s inaugural stars. Joining D.C. United in 1996, he quickly became the team’s leading scorer, netting 23 goals in his first season. His clinical finishing and poise in front of goal made him a constant threat and a key figure in D.C. United’s early success.

His legacy extends beyond his goal tally; his contributions helped lay the foundation for MLS’s growth and competitiveness. As one of the league’s first international stars, his impact resonated both on and off the field, inspiring future generations of players.

Ola Kamara – 83 goals

Ola Kamara (Source: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ola Kamara has scored 83 goals in MLS, showcasing his sharp finishing and positioning. His ability to find the back of the net consistently made him a valuable asset to every team he joined. His knack for being in the right place at the right time allowed him to capitalize on scoring opportunities, solidifying his reputation as a reliable goal scorer.

His contributions were particularly notable during his time with Columbus Crew SC, where he finished among the league’s top scorers. His legacy in MLS is marked by his goal-scoring consistency and his ability to perform under pressure, making him a respected figure in the league’s history.

Robbie Keane – 83 goals

Robbie Keane (Source: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Robbie Keane netted 83 goals during his time in MLS, becoming one of the league’s most prolific forwards. Joining LA Galaxy in 2011, he quickly established himself as a clinical striker with a keen eye for goal. His partnership with David Beckham and Landon Donovan formed one of the most formidable attacking trios in MLS history, leading the Galaxy to multiple championships.

His impact extended beyond his goal tally; his leadership and experience were pivotal in guiding LA Galaxy to success. His legacy in MLS is defined by his consistent performance, his contributions to the team’s achievements, and his role in elevating the league’s profile internationally.

Diego Valeri – 85 goals

Diego Valeri (Source: Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Diego Valeri, affectionately known as “El Maestro,” scored 85 goals during his illustrious MLS career, primarily with the Portland Timbers. His vision, technique, and leadership on the field were instrumental in transforming the Timbers into perennial contenders. His ability to dictate the tempo of the game and his knack for scoring crucial goals made him a fan favorite and a central figure in Portland’s soccer renaissance.

Beyond his on-field contributions, his professionalism and dedication to the community solidified his legacy. He remains a beloved figure in Portland, celebrated not only for his goals but also for his embodiment of the club’s values and spirit.

Fredy Montero – 85 goals

Fredy Montero (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Fredy Montero has netted 85 goals in MLS, showcasing his technical skill and playmaking ability. His vision and creativity allowed him to create scoring opportunities not only for himself but also for his teammates. His ability to influence the game through his playmaking set him apart as a top-tier forward.

His contributions extended beyond just scoring, as his leadership and experience have been instrumental in his teams’ successes. His legacy in MLS is marked by his technical prowess and his ability to elevate his team’s performance.

Dom Dwyer – 86 goals

Dom Dwyer (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dom Dwyer has scored 86 goals in MLS, known for his aggressive playing style and determination. His ability to press high and capitalize on defensive mistakes made him a constant threat in the attacking third. His tenacity and work rate have been key factors in his goal-scoring success.

Beyond his scoring, his leadership and passion for the game have left a lasting impact on his teams. His legacy in MLS is defined by his relentless pursuit of goals and his influence on the field.

Roy Lassiter – 88 goals

Roy Lassiter (Source: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Roy Lassiter was the first MLS player to score 100 goals, finishing his career with 88 goals. His speed and finishing ability made him a constant threat to opposing defenses. His early dominance in the league set the standard for future goal scorers in MLS.

His legacy is marked by his pioneering role in the league’s history and his contributions to its growth. His impact on MLS is remembered as foundational to the league’s development and competitive nature.

C.J. Sapong – 89 goals

C.J. Sapong (Source: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

C.J. Sapong has netted 88 goals in MLS, demonstrating durability and consistency throughout his career. His ability to maintain a high level of performance over numerous seasons has made him a reliable forward for every team he’s played for. His work ethic and commitment to the game have been evident in his consistent goal-scoring record.

Beyond his scoring, his leadership and team-oriented approach have contributed to his teams’ successes. His legacy in MLS is defined by his professionalism and his consistent contributions on the field.

Carlos Ruiz – 89 goals

Carlos Ruiz (Source: Ned Dishman/Getty Images)

Carlos Ruiz, known as “El Pescadito,” scored 88 goals in MLS, earning a reputation for his clinical finishing and elusive movement. His ability to find space in the box and finish with precision made him one of the most dangerous strikers in the league. His knack for scoring in crucial moments solidified his status as a top-tier forward.

His impact extended beyond his goal tally, as his presence on the field often lifted his team’s performance. His legacy is marked by his goal-scoring ability and his influence on the league’s competitive landscape.

Edson Buddle – 100 goals

Edson Buddle (Source: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Edson Buddle scored 100 goals in MLS, showcasing his strength and aerial ability. His physical presence and composure in front of goal made him a formidable forward. His ability to dominate in the air and finish with precision contributed significantly to his teams’ successes.

His career, spanning multiple clubs, highlighted his adaptability and consistent performance.His legacy in MLS is defined by his powerful playing style and his significant contributions to the league’s development.

Taylor Twellman – 101 goals

Taylor Twellman (Source: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Taylor Twellman netted 101 goals during his MLS career, becoming one of the league’s most prolific scorers. His sharp instincts and clinical finishing made him a constant threat in front of goal. His ability to score consistently set him apart as a top-tier forward in MLS history.

Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, his leadership and passion for the game left a lasting impact on the league. His legacy is marked by his contributions both on and off the field, inspiring future generations of soccer players.

Gyasi Zardes – 103 goals

Gyasi Zardes (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With 103 goals, Gyasi Zardes has established himself as a reliable forward in Major League Soccer. His journey from a promising talent to a seasoned striker reflects his dedication and adaptability. His ability to maintain a steady goal-scoring record over the years has made him a valuable asset to every team he’s been part of.

His contributions extend beyond just scoring, as his work ethic and team-oriented approach have been instrumental in his teams’ successes. His legacy in MLS is defined by his professionalism and his consistent ability to find the back of the net.

Dwayne de Rosario – 104 goals

Dwayne De Rosario (Source: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Dwayne De Rosario netted 104 goals in MLS, combining versatility, creativity, and a fearless approach in the attacking third. Known for scoring from midfield and crucial moments, his flair and technical skill made him a fan favorite across the league.

His leadership and consistency propelled his teams to multiple MLS Cup victories. His contributions helped raise the profile of Canadian soccer in MLS, and his legacy is remembered for both his dynamic playing style and impact on the league’s competitive spirit.

Jason Kreis – 108 goals

Jason Kreis (Source: Stephen Dunn /Allsport)

Jason Kreis scored 108 goals in MLS, becoming one of the first players to truly define the league’s attacking standards. His smart positioning and clinical finishing made him a constant threat, while his vision helped link up plays and set the pace for his teammates.

Beyond his scoring, his leadership and professionalism were key in shaping team dynamics and mentoring younger players. His influence extended off the field as well, later transitioning into coaching and leaving a lasting mark on MLS history.

Ante Razov – 114 goals

Ante Razov (Source: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Ante Razov, with 114 goals, was a foundational player for the Chicago Fire and a consistent scorer throughout his MLS career. His physical presence, combined with technical skill, made him a formidable forward. His ability to score from various situations, including set pieces and open play, showcased his versatility.

His contributions were pivotal in the Fire’s early successes, and his leadership on the field set a standard for future generations. His legacy is defined by his commitment to the game and his significant impact on the league’s development.

Bradley Wright-Phillips – 114 goals

Bradley Wright-Phillips (Source: Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Bradley Wright-Phillips netted 114 goals in MLS, showcasing his sharp instincts and poise in front of goal. Joining the New York Red Bulls, he quickly adapted to the league, becoming one of its most consistent scorers. His ability to find space and finish with precision made him a key figure in the Red Bulls’ attacking lineup.

His partnership with fellow attackers and his knack for scoring in critical moments contributed significantly to the team’s successes during his tenure. His legacy in MLS is marked by his professionalism and his consistent goal-scoring ability.

Josef Martinez – 128 goals

Josef Martínez (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Josef Martinez, with 128 goals, quickly became one of MLS’s most prolific strikers since his debut. His explosive pace, clinical finishing, and relentless work ethic made him a nightmare for defenders. His record-breaking seasons, including a remarkable goal-scoring streak, highlighted his exceptional talent.

His impact on Atlanta United‘s success, including leading them to an MLS Cup, underscores his importance in the league’s modern era. His legacy is defined by his scoring prowess and his role in elevating the profile of MLS internationally.

Jaime Moreno – 133 goals

Jaime Moreno (Source: Larry French/Getty Images)

Jaime Moreno, with 133 goals, was a cornerstone of D.C. United‘s success in the early years of MLS. His technical skill, vision, and composed finishing made him one of the league’s most elegant forwards. His ability to link play and score goals set him apart as a complete forward.

His contributions were instrumental in D.C. United’s dominance during his tenure, and his influence on the field extended beyond just his goal tally. His legacy is cemented as one of the most skillful and influential players in MLS history.

Jeff Cunningham – 134 goals

Jeff Cunningham (Source: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Jeff Cunningham‘s 134 goals in MLS are a testament to his speed, agility, and sharp finishing. His career spanned multiple clubs, where he consistently found the back of the net, making him one of the league’s most feared strikers during his prime. His ability to exploit spaces and his quick reactions made him a standout forward.

Even as the league evolved, his adaptability allowed him to remain effective, showcasing the importance of versatility in a forward’s skill set. His legacy is marked by his dynamic playing style and his significant impact on every team he joined.

Landon Donovan – 145 goals

Landon Donovan (Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Landon Donovan, with 145 goals, is not only a top scorer but also a defining figure in American soccer. His vision, creativity, and knack for scoring in pivotal moments elevated the profile of MLS both domestically and internationally. His contributions helped shape the league’s early years and set a standard for future American players.

His legacy extends beyond his goal count, as his leadership and consistency inspired a generation of soccer enthusiasts and players. He remains a benchmark for excellence in MLS, embodying the growth and potential of American soccer.

Kei Kamara – 146 goals

Kei Kamara (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Kei Kamara ranks second among MLS’s all-time top scorers, with 146 goals to his name. His career is distinguished by his adaptability and resilience, having played for numerous clubs across the league. His physical prowess and aerial ability made him a constant threat in the attacking third.

Even as he approaches the twilight of his career, he continues to add to his tally, demonstrating that age has not dulled his scoring instincts. His journey through various teams reflects the dynamic nature of MLS and his enduring impact on the league’s scoring records.

Chris Wondolowski – 169 goals

Chris Wondolowski (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Chris Wondolowski stands as Major League Soccer’s all-time top scorer, with 171 goals to his name. His journey from a late-round draft pick to the league’s most prolific striker is a testament to his perseverance and clinical finishing. His consistency, particularly during his tenure with the San Jose Earthquakes, solidified his place in MLS history.

Beyond his goal tally, his ability to perform in crucial moments, including multiple game-winning goals, showcased his clutch mentality. His legacy is not just in numbers but in the inspiration he provided to aspiring soccer players across the nation.

