Inter Miami
What title will Lionel Messi compete for next after winning the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates winning the 2025 MLS Cup.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates winning the 2025 MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi lifted the 2025 MLS Cup after a thrilling 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday at Chase Stadium. Beyond securing their first official trophy of the season, Messi and Inter Miami are now in line to compete for yet another major title.

Inter Miami opened the scoring after Edier Ocampo redirected a Tadeo Allende cross into his own net. Ali Ahmed pulled Vancouver level in the 60th minute with a shot inside Rocco Ríos Novo’s near post, but goals from Rodrigo De Paul in the 70th and Allende in the 90+6 sealed the MLS Cup for the Herons.

By winning the MLS Cup, Messi’s Inter Miami have officially qualified for the 2026 Campeones Cup final. As is now tradition in North America, the MLS champion will face Mexico’s Campeón de Campeones winner for regional bragging rights.

The Campeón de Campeones, a competition dating back to 1942, is currently contested by the winners of Mexico’s short-season tournaments, the Apertura and Clausura. With the 2025 Apertura still ongoing and the Clausura wrapping up in mid-2026, Inter Miami will need to wait to learn their opponent.

Toluca celebrating with the 2025 Campeones Cup trophy.

Toluca celebrating with the 2025 Campeones Cup trophy.

Inter Miami aim to even the Campeones Cup record for MLS

The Campeones Cup has been staged annually since 2018 after MLS and Liga MX jointly created the event, typically played every September. While it is not an official CONCACAF competition, the trophy has become a meaningful benchmark between the leagues, and Inter Miami now have a chance to help MLS draw level in the all-time series.

Video: Lionel Messi assists De Paul, Allende for Inter Miami to lift 2025 MLS Cup vs. Whitecaps

Video: Lionel Messi assists De Paul, Allende for Inter Miami to lift 2025 MLS Cup vs. Whitecaps

Seven editions have been played since the cup’s inception, with Liga MX holding the edge. Mexican clubs have won four titles: Club América, Toluca, and Tigres UANL (the only two-time champion). On the MLS side, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, and New York City FC each have one trophy.

The most recent edition took place on September 1, 2025, when MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy hosted Toluca at Dignity Health Sports Park, with the Liga MX side clinging the trophy in a 3-2 dramatic final. With their opponent still to be determined, Inter Miami will look to add another trophy to the club’s growing history, and pull MLS even in the competition’s overall record.

