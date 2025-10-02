Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
INTERNATIONAL BREAK
Comments

Lionel Messi and Argentina on alert as key player suffers injury ahead of October international break

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 several months ago, and in September, they officially wrapped up their South American qualifying campaign by finishing at the top of the standings. That leaves Lionel Messi and his teammates in a relaxed position heading into international friendlies in October and November. However, one key player may now miss the upcoming matches.

On Thursday, alarms were raised over Emiliano Martinez. The goalkeeper was expected to start for Aston Villa in their UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Matchday 2 clash against Feyenoord. However, at the last moment, Marco Bizot took his place.

“Dibu Martinez felt tightness in his calf, which is why he warmed up but didn’t start for Aston Villa,” reported Argentina national team insider Gaston Edul via his official X account, shortly after kickoff at Stadion Feijenoord.

For the English side, things ended on a positive note. Despite Martinez’s last-minute withdrawal, they put in a strong performance and secured a key 2–0 win in the Netherlands, keeping them among the top teams in the Europa League standings. For Argentina, however, this is a serious concern.

Tweet placeholder

What’s next for Martinez with Argentina?

Unlike teams such as Brazil, France, and the United States, which have already released their squads for the October international break, Argentina have taken a more cautious approach before making an official announcement.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to face Mexico and a CONCACAF side in friendlies one week before 2026 World Cup

see also

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to face Mexico and a CONCACAF side in friendlies one week before 2026 World Cup

Reports indicate that Lionel Scaloni’s decision to wait was shaped by previous experiences, where early squad announcements were followed by unexpected issues that forced several changes. This time, the plan was to wait until the conclusion of this week’s European competitions before assessing each player’s physical condition and announcing the list.

In that context, Emiliano Martinez’s muscle issue could potentially rule him out of the October international break — especially considering that Argentina are only scheduled to play friendlies, not official matches.

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

see also

Argentina National Team TV Schedule

Argentina’s upcoming matches

This month, Argentina will return to the United States for the first time since winning the 2024 Copa America. On October 10, Lionel Messi and his teammates will face Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Three days later, they will travel to Chicago to take on Puerto Rico at Soldier Field.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Aston Villa issues emotional tribute following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

Aston Villa issues emotional tribute following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

As the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne was announced, Aston Villa issued an emotional statement.

Rashford or Luis Diaz? Barcelona makes final call after Deco’s agent meeting

Rashford or Luis Diaz? Barcelona makes final call after Deco’s agent meeting

In a dramatic shift behind the scenes, Barca sporting director Deco recently held a high-level meeting with the agent of a Premier League attacker, marking a potential breakthrough in the Catalans’ hunt for firepower on the flanks.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United will face Aston Villa in a Matchday 38 clash to close out the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or through streaming platforms.

Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League win over Barcelona with 6-word message for Hakimi

Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League win over Barcelona with 6-word message for Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling win over FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, and Kylian Mbappe reacted to the game with a 6-word message for directed to Achraf Hakimi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo