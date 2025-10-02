Lionel Messi and Argentina on alert as key player suffers injury ahead of October international break

Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 several months ago, and in September, they officially wrapped up their South American qualifying campaign by finishing at the top of the standings. That leaves Lionel Messi and his teammates in a relaxed position heading into international friendlies in October and November. However, one key player may now miss the upcoming matches.

On Thursday, alarms were raised over Emiliano Martinez. The goalkeeper was expected to start for Aston Villa in their UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Matchday 2 clash against Feyenoord. However, at the last moment, Marco Bizot took his place.

“Dibu Martinez felt tightness in his calf, which is why he warmed up but didn’t start for Aston Villa,” reported Argentina national team insider Gaston Edul via his official X account, shortly after kickoff at Stadion Feijenoord.

For the English side, things ended on a positive note. Despite Martinez’s last-minute withdrawal, they put in a strong performance and secured a key 2–0 win in the Netherlands, keeping them among the top teams in the Europa League standings. For Argentina, however, this is a serious concern.

What’s next for Martinez with Argentina?

Unlike teams such as Brazil, France, and the United States, which have already released their squads for the October international break, Argentina have taken a more cautious approach before making an official announcement.

Reports indicate that Lionel Scaloni’s decision to wait was shaped by previous experiences, where early squad announcements were followed by unexpected issues that forced several changes. This time, the plan was to wait until the conclusion of this week’s European competitions before assessing each player’s physical condition and announcing the list.

In that context, Emiliano Martinez’s muscle issue could potentially rule him out of the October international break — especially considering that Argentina are only scheduled to play friendlies, not official matches.

Argentina’s upcoming matches

This month, Argentina will return to the United States for the first time since winning the 2024 Copa America. On October 10, Lionel Messi and his teammates will face Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Three days later, they will travel to Chicago to take on Puerto Rico at Soldier Field.

