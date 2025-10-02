Trending topics:
Lionel Messi confirms 2025 visit to India ahead of Argentina’s friendly match: Which cities will Inter Miami star visit after dropping cryptic hint?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during theFIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela.
Lionel Messi is set to return to India this December, sparking a wave of excitement across the country. More than 14 years after his last appearance in Kolkata, the Argentine superstar officially confirmed the trip on Instagram, describing the opportunity as an “honor” and expressing gratitude to fans who have long awaited his return.

The visit is part of the highly anticipated GOAT Tour 2025, a series of events blending soccer, culture, and social engagement. Fans across India are already bracing for what could be Messi’s last-ever personal tour of the country, with the Inter Miami captain hinting that this trip will be one to remember.

Messi’s words reflected his admiration for the country and its supporters. “I’m truly excited to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December,” he wrote on Instagram. “It will be a pleasure to attend concerts, youth soccer clinics, a paddle cup, and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums… It will also be an honor to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries.”

For the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, the South Asian country is not unfamiliar territory. He last visited in 2011, when he captained Argentina in a friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. That night marked his first match as captain of the Albiceleste, and it remains a cherished memory for fans who packed the stands to witness the beginning of a new era in Argentine soccer.

This year’s tour promises far more than just a soccer spectacle. The itinerary includes concerts, cultural collaborations, youth development programs, and even a celebrity crossover featuring Bollywood and cricket icons. The organizers are planning a 25-foot-high mural, a statue unveiling, and multiple “GOAT Concerts” to celebrate the veteran’s arrival.

Lionel Messi heads to India: Could Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets join the trip?

Which cities will Messi visit in India?

After much speculation, the details of Messi’s tour are now confirmed. The Inter Miami forward will travel to Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi between December 12 and 15. During his stay in the capital, Messi will also meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the national significance of the visit.

“Right now, it’s a three-city tour, but we’re discussing adding another city,” Dutta revealed in an interview with Sports Now. “This is likely Messi’s final appearance in India; I don’t think he’ll return in the next 10-15 years because of his schedule and stature.”

Yet, the 38-year-old himself left fans guessing by hinting at “maybe one more city” in his Instagram post, a detail that has fueled speculation of a possible expansion of the itinerary. In fact, as per The Times of India, Ahmedabad is expected to be the fourth and final city.

Adding to the intrigue, Argentina has also included India in its November FIFA international window. According to the Argentina Football Association (AFA), a friendly in Kerala is on the cards between November 10 and 18, although it is not yet confirmed whether Messi himself will play.

