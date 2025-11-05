Trending topics:
Lionel Messi loses key teammate in huge blow for Inter Miami: Luis Suarez to miss crucial MLS Cup Playoffs game against Nashville, reason revealed

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF

For Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, every MLS Cup Playoffs match feels like destiny on the line. This weekend’s decisive Game 3 against Nashville carries even greater weight — and not just because it’s do-or-die. As Miami prepares for its biggest night of the season at Chase Stadium, Luis Suarez’s absence has cast a long, uneasy shadow over the team’s preparations.

After losing 2-1 away in Tennessee, Miami returns home to face Nashville in what’s shaping up to be one of the most emotionally charged nights in club history. The Herons, once heralded as favorites for the MLS Cup, now find themselves walking the same tightrope that snapped beneath them last year — when their campaign ended abruptly in the opening round.

The situation feels hauntingly familiar. Inter Miami won Game 1 of the series with authority, only to crumble in the rematch at Geodis Park. The Coyotes’ disciplined structure, paired with Sam Surridge’s clinical finishing, neutralized Messi’s influence completely.

Now, everything depends on Saturday night. The equation is brutally simple: win and advance, or lose and watch the dream die early once again. The fans will pack Chase Stadium with hope — but also with anxiety. Because this time, the Herons are missing more than just momentum. They’re missing their talismanic striker.

The shocking twist in Miami’s camp

Just when it seemed things couldn’t get more complicated, Inter Miami’s leading striker, Luis Suarez, was hit with a suspension“Luis Suarez has been suspended for Saturday’s pivotal playoff match against Nashville SC by the MLS Disciplinary Committee,” reported The Athletic, citing sources close to the league.

The decision came after an off-ball incident in the 71st minute of Game 2, when Suarez “kicked out at Nashville defender Andy Najar.” No foul was called during the match, but the Disciplinary Committee later reviewed the footage and determined that the Uruguayan’s action constituted “a clear and obvious red card offense.”

Miami swiftly appealed, but to no avail. The suspension was upheld, ruling the Uruguayan veteran out of the most important game of the season. It’s a devastating blow for Messi and the Herons, who will now have to navigate Nashville’s iron defense without their most natural finisher.

Gene Ramirez of the Seattle Sounders and Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF interact

Gene Ramirez of the Seattle Sounders and Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF interact

Familiar controversy for Suarez

For Suarez, this isn’t unfamiliar territory. The striker has been no stranger to disciplinary headlines throughout his storied career. Earlier this season, he was banned for six Leagues Cup matches and three MLS games after an incident involving Seattle Sounders’ security director Gene Ramirez, whom he was found guilty of spitting on during a post-match altercation.

Since returning from that ban, Suarez had been flawless on the pitch — scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions. His partnership with Messi rekindled memories of their Barcelona days, turning Inter Miami into an offensive juggernaut that swept through the regular season. But once again, controversy has caught up with him at the worst possible time.

With Suarez unavailable, manager Javier Mascherano faces a crucial tactical dilemma. When the Uruguayan was previously suspended, Mascherano opted for a fluid system that featured Messi and Tadeo Allende up front, without a traditional center forward. It worked in moments — but against Nashville’s structured backline, that experiment will be tested like never before.

