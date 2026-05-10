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Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate Barcelona’s La Liga title after win over Real Madrid

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 and Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF.
© Patrick Smith & Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez remain inextricably linked to the fabric of FC Barcelona, having spent years cementing their status as the most iconic duo in club history. In a heartfelt display of their enduring loyalty, both legends took to social media to celebrate the Blaugrana clinching the 2025-26 La Liga title following a decisive victory over Real Madrid.

Barcelona entered Sunday with a golden opportunity to wrap up the league title in a high-stakes edition of El Clasico. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a breathtaking free kick before Ferran Torres finished off a clinical team move to secure the 2-0 win and ignite a trophy celebration at a packed Camp Nou.

Immediately following the final whistle, Messi shared his excitement with millions of followers to commemorate the club’s latest milestone. “Campeones!!! Visca el Barca!!!” the Argentine posted on his Instagram story alongside an image of the current squad hoisting the trophy.

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Lionel Messi&#039;s post celebrating FC Barcelona&#039;s title.

Lionel Messi’s post celebrating FC Barcelona’s title.

Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez was equally vocal, adding to the digital celebration with his own brand of South American intensity. He dropped an emphatic “VAMOS” in the comments of the team’s victory post, a gesture that quickly went viral among the Barcelona faithful.

Luis Suarez&#039;s celebration comment.

Luis Suarez’s celebration comment.

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Despite Suarez departing in 2020 and Messi following a year later, both strikers maintain a deep-rooted emotional connection to the Catalan institution. This bond remains especially strong for Messi, who returned to the Camp Nou last year to the club that raised him.

Barcelona deepen Real Madrid crisis: Two years without a title highlight poor decision-making and roster planning

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Barcelona deepen Real Madrid crisis: Two years without a title highlight poor decision-making and roster planning

How many trophies have Barcelona won in the post-Messi era?

While Barcelona have always been a global powerhouse, Lionel Messi’s era brought a level of unprecedented parity with Real Madrid. Between his 2004 debut and his 2021 departure, the Argentine legend led the club to a staggering 35 trophies.

The initial years following his exit were defined by transition and turmoil, as the club managed only two trophies in the first three seasons. However, the trajectory shifted under Xavi Hernandez and has reached new heights with Hansi Flick at the helm.

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Under Flick’s disciplined leadership and the rise of stars like Lamine Yamal, Barcelona have re-established their domestic dominance. After sweeping the domestic treble in 2024-25, they have now secured both the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup in the current 2025-26 campaign.

This brings the club’s total to seven trophies since Messi’s departure five years ago. While international glory in the Champions League remains the final frontier, the foundation of this competitive roster looks stronger than it has in years.

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