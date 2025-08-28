Real Madrid faces grueling 8,000 air-mile round trip for just one Champions League match

As the 2025/26 Champions League draw approached, there was one destination that every team hoped to avoid: Kazakhstan. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, the most decorated club in European soccer, they drew the short straw and will have to travel to face Kairat Almaty.

Fans may wonder why a team from Central Asia is competing in Europe’s premier club tournament. The answer dates back to 2002, when UEFA approved Kazakhstan’s inclusion due to the fact that roughly 15% of the country’s territory lies within Europe. While that detail often went unnoticed, Kairat’s unexpected rise to the group stage has suddenly made geography a major talking point.

After stunning Celtic in the final qualifying round via penalty shootout, Kairat has become a cult favorite among soccer fans—not because of their squad or domestic league, but because of the unique challenges posed by playing at their Central Stadium in Almaty.

A journey like no other

For Real Madrid, the trip to Kazakhstan represents one of the longest in modern Champions League history. On Matchday 8, Xabi Alonso’s squad will travel 6,441 kilometers (4,000 miles) from Spain to Almaty—a journey that translates to nearly 10 hours of flight time. Including the return trip, the club will log almost 13,000 kilometers just for that one fixture.

To put it into perspective, this is comparable to flying from Madrid to Mexico City for a single group-stage game. Unlike a transatlantic flight, however, Madrid’s squad will pass over both Europe and Asia before reaching their destination at the foot of the Tien Shan mountains, near the Chinese border.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Champions League draw: Real Madrid vs Manchester City and other key matchups for the 2025–26 edition

The conditions in Almaty add further intrigue. The climate is famously unpredictable, ranging from 10°F below zero one day to 95°F the next. The city also sits at 900 meters (2,950 feet) above sea level, not as extreme as Bolivia’s La Paz but still a factor that players must adapt to.

Madrid’s travel burden

In total, Real Madrid’s group-stage schedule will involve 18 hours of air travel and nearly 11,000 kilometers covered across four away fixtures. Their destinations include:

Liverpool (England): 1,645 km / 2.5 hours

Lisbon (Portugal): 625 km / 1 hour

Piraeus (Greece): 2,449 km / 3.5 hours

Almaty (Kazakhstan): 6,441 km / 10 hours

Advertisement

Advertisement

While trips to England, Portugal, and Greece are standard fare for Europe’s elite clubs, the Kazakhstan leg stands out as a true test of endurance and preparation.

Group stage challenges

Real Madrid’s schedule doesn’t get any easier on the field. Their group includes Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiacos, Monaco, and Kairat Almaty.

The eight-game gauntlet will push Alonso’s squad to the limit, both physically and mentally. And while fans will circle heavyweight clashes like Madrid vs. Manchester City, it may well be the long, exhausting trip to Kazakhstan that defines how far the Spanish giants can go in this year’s tournament.

Advertisement