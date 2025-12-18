Trending topics:
Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami draft defender Abdel Talabi ahead of 2026 MLS season

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Since winning the Major League Soccer final by defeating Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami have made several roster moves. A number of players left the club, others renewed their contracts, and new faces have gradually begun to arrive. Now, defender Abdel Talabi joins Lionel Messi’s squad through the draft.

The Herons held the final pick of the first round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. With the No. 30 selection, it was clear that the top options had already been taken by other clubs, but the South Florida side still opted to add a young defender as another option to Javier Mascherano’s roster.

Talabi is 24 years old and a product of the Bryant University men’s soccer program, where he made 80 appearances between 2020 and 2025, with a pause during the 2022 season due to injury. This past year, the defender played 22 matches — all as a starter — recording three goals and two assists.

Now the question will be whether Talabi is considered for a spot on Inter Miami’s first-team roster heading into next season. In recent years, there have been few examples of players selected in the MLS SuperDraft who have gone on to establish themselves with the club.

Yannick Bright is without question the player who has made the biggest impact. He was selected by the Herons ahead of the 2024 season and has since appeared in 72 matches across Major League Soccer, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup. Other players who saw some professional minutes include Leo Afonso, Ryan Sailor, and Robbie Robinson.

Do Inter Miami need a defender?

Defense is probably the area where Inter Miami have been least affected since the end of the season. The most significant departure was Jordi Alba, and it was immediately addressed with the signing of Sergio Reguilon.

Marcelo Weigandt saw his loan expire and returned to Boca Juniors, leaving a gap at right back that, for now, is covered only by Ian Fray. However, reports indicate that Facundo Mura is expected to join the club once his contract with Racing Club of Argentina expires.

The center backs who featured during the 2025 MLS season have so far remained with Inter Miami. Among them, Maximiliano Falcon logged the most playing time, with Tomas Aviles, Gonzalo Lujan, and Noah Allen rotating alongside him.

* Developing story

