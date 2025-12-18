Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Mohamed Salah, Bryan Mbeumo, and more: Which Premier League stars will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to kick off on December 21 and run through January 18, creating a major disruption as clubs continue competing in the heart of the 2025–26 Premier League season. With Mohamed Salah and Bryan Mbeumo among the headline names, several top-flight stars will miss key fixtures while representing their national teams.

As is the case every two years, the Premier League must once again navigate the challenges posed by AFCON. The 2025 edition will begin on Sunday, December 21, with hosts Morocco opening the tournament against Comoros. Clubs and national teams reached an agreement allowing players to report for international duty starting December 15.

After a demanding stretch with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah stands out as the most high-profile Premier League player departing for AFCON, as he joins Egypt. “Mo is going to go to the AFCON now, I hope he is going to do very well and in the meantime we have to play here without him,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after the win over Brighton.

Mbeumo is another major absence, as the Manchester United forward joins Cameroon after being voted Premier League Player of the Month for October. The Red Devils will also be hit with Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) and Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) leaving to represent their respective countries.

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United.

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United.

Perhaps the biggest blow comes at Sunderland, who will lose as many as six players during the tournament. In their return to the Premier League, the Black Cats sit eighth and have impressed, but they are set to be without Bertrand Traoré, Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, and Habib Diarra.

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

see also

Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain: Manchester City reportedly target a top Premier League coach amid his potential departure

Few teams remain unaffected by AFCON

During the AFCON window, up to six Premier League matchdays will be played between the opening match and the final, and depending on how far their national teams advance, some players could miss a significant portion of the season. Still, several clubs will emerge largely unaffected.

Arsenal are among those spared, with no first-team regulars called up for the tournament. Chelsea, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are in a similar position. Bournemouth also avoid disruption, as Ghana failed to qualify for AFCON for the first time in 21 years, meaning Antoine Semenyo remains available, while Amine Adli was not included in Morocco’s squad.

List of Premier League players leaving for AFCON

A total of 32 Premier League players have been called up to represent their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations. Below is the full list, including each player’s national team and club:

Advertisement
National teamPlayerClub affected
AlgeriaRayan Ait-NouriManchester City
Burkina FasoDango OuattaraBrentford
Burkina FasoBertrand TraoreSunderland
CameroonBryan MbeumoManchester United
CameroonCarlos BalebaBrighton
DR CongoArthur MasuakuSunderland
DR CongoNoah SadikiSunderland
DR CongoAxel TuanzebeBurnley
DR CongoAaron Wan-BissakaWest Ham
EgyptOmar MarmoushManchester City
EgyptMohamed SalahLiverpool
Ivory CoastEmmanuel AgbadouWolves
Ivory CoastAmad DialloManchester United
Ivory CoastWilly BolyN. Forest
Ivory CoastIbrahim SangareN. Forest
MaliYves BissoumaTottenham Hotspur
MoroccoNoussair MazraouiManchester United
MoroccoChemsdine TalbiSunderland
MozambiqueReinildo MandavaSunderland
NigeriaCalvin BasseyFulham
NigeriaSamuel ChukwuezeFulham
NigeriaAlex IwobiFulham
NigeriaFrank OnyekaBrentford
SenegalEl Hadji Malick DioufWest Ham
SenegalIdrissa Gana GueyeEverton
SenegalIliman NdiayeEverton
SenegalPape Matar SarrTottenham
SenegalIsmaila SarrCrystal Palace
SenegalHabib DiarraSunderland
South AfricaLyle FosterBurnley
TunisiaHannibal MejbriBurnley
ZimbabweTawanda ChirewaWolves
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Brentford boss: Mbeumo will move on to a big club

Brentford boss: Mbeumo will move on to a big club

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has claimed that star forward Bryan Mbeumo will join a 'bigger club' in the future. The Bees have certainly figured out a way to develop attackers under the Danish coach. Since Frank entered the fray in 2018, Brentford has made a series of profitable moves regarding offensive players. Neal Maupay, Ollie […]

FIFA to charge fans at 2026 World Cup fan park for match viewership for first time ever: New Jersey tickets already on sale

FIFA to charge fans at 2026 World Cup fan park for match viewership for first time ever: New Jersey tickets already on sale

A new controversy has erupted as FIFA is set to charge fans at a 2026 World Cup fan park in New Jersey for match viewership for the first time ever.

Kylian Mbappe faces January blow: 2026 FIFA World Cup stakes could cost talented teammate at Real Madrid, but it’s not Endrick

Kylian Mbappe faces January blow: 2026 FIFA World Cup stakes could cost talented teammate at Real Madrid, but it’s not Endrick

As Kylian Mbappe continues to anchor the club’s present and future, uncertainty has begun to surround one of the youngest members of the squad—an emerging talent whose situation has quietly become one of the most delicate inside Valdebebas.

‘Our time together was shorter’: Thiago Silva bids emotional farewell to Fluminense as 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil drives Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Chelsea rumors

‘Our time together was shorter’: Thiago Silva bids emotional farewell to Fluminense as 2026 World Cup dream with Brazil drives Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Chelsea rumors

Thiago Silva’s emotional message, shared quietly but loaded with meaning, has signaled that a chapter has closed—and that another, far more ambitious one, may still be open

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo