Lionel Messi welcomes new Argentine teammate as Inter Miami reportedly agree on defender signing

Inter Miami are in the midst of rebuilding their roster following the conclusion of the 2025 season, which ended with the club winning the Major League Soccer title. With the goal of surrounding Lionel Messi with players who complement him, the club has reportedly agreed to sign an Argentine defender.

“Facundo Mura and Inter Miami have reached a verbal agreement,” reported journalist German Garcia Grova on Friday via his X account. Mura is a 26-year-old right-back—although he has occasionally played on the left—who has spent his entire career in Argentina’s domestic league.

A product of Estudiantes, where he debuted at 19 in 2019, Mura had a brief stint at Colon before joining Racing Club in 2022. At Racing, the defender enjoyed his best performances, becoming a key player with 12 goals, 15 assists, and two titles in 147 matches.

“He will join the team as a free agent,” Garcia Grova added regarding the terms of the agreement between Mura and Inter Miami. “Once his time at Racing concludes, they will finalize the deal for a three-year contract.”

Inter Miami shape their new squad

The arrival of Facundo Mura addresses one of the first challenges facing coach Javier Mascherano ahead of the 2026 season. This past year, Ian Fray and Jordi Alba were the team’s primary full-backs, with Marcelo Weigandt serving as the first alternative.

Of those three, only Fray will continue next season, as Alba retired from professional soccer and Weigandt is set to return to Boca Juniors after his loan ends. Mura will compete with Fray for the right-back position while also providing an option on the left if needed.

Another Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi

Since the Herons secured Lionel Messi’s arrival in the summer of 2023, the club has made deliberate efforts to surround its star with familiar faces both on and off the field. That included signing former Barcelona teammates and friends of Messi such as Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

But that’s not all. Inter Miami have focused on signing Spanish-speaking players, particularly Argentines, to create an environment conducive to Messi in terms of language and culture.

From the squad that won the 2025 MLS title, ten players—besides Messi—are Argentine or have Argentine roots: Oscar Ustari, Rocco Rios Novo, Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Gonzalo Lujan, Rodrigo De Paul, Santiago Morales, Tadeo Allende, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Mateo Silvetti. Some, like Weigandt, will not continue in 2026, but Mura is the first of the new arrivals to share that Argentine connection.