Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi welcomes new Argentine teammate as Inter Miami reportedly agree on defender signing

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are in the midst of rebuilding their roster following the conclusion of the 2025 season, which ended with the club winning the Major League Soccer title. With the goal of surrounding Lionel Messi with players who complement him, the club has reportedly agreed to sign an Argentine defender.

“Facundo Mura and Inter Miami have reached a verbal agreement,” reported journalist German Garcia Grova on Friday via his X account. Mura is a 26-year-old right-back—although he has occasionally played on the left—who has spent his entire career in Argentina’s domestic league.

A product of Estudiantes, where he debuted at 19 in 2019, Mura had a brief stint at Colon before joining Racing Club in 2022. At Racing, the defender enjoyed his best performances, becoming a key player with 12 goals, 15 assists, and two titles in 147 matches.

“He will join the team as a free agent,” Garcia Grova added regarding the terms of the agreement between Mura and Inter Miami. “Once his time at Racing concludes, they will finalize the deal for a three-year contract.”

Argentine defender Facundo Mura playing for Racing Club.

Argentine defender Facundo Mura playing for Racing Club.

Inter Miami shape their new squad

The arrival of Facundo Mura addresses one of the first challenges facing coach Javier Mascherano ahead of the 2026 season. This past year, Ian Fray and Jordi Alba were the team’s primary full-backs, with Marcelo Weigandt serving as the first alternative.

Advertisement
Rodrigo De Paul set for $17M Inter Miami move as he becomes MLS’s second-most expensive signing: Who’s No. 1?

see also

Rodrigo De Paul set for $17M Inter Miami move as he becomes MLS’s second-most expensive signing: Who’s No. 1?

Of those three, only Fray will continue next season, as Alba retired from professional soccer and Weigandt is set to return to Boca Juniors after his loan ends. Mura will compete with Fray for the right-back position while also providing an option on the left if needed.

Another Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi

Since the Herons secured Lionel Messi’s arrival in the summer of 2023, the club has made deliberate efforts to surround its star with familiar faces both on and off the field. That included signing former Barcelona teammates and friends of Messi such as Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

But that’s not all. Inter Miami have focused on signing Spanish-speaking players, particularly Argentines, to create an environment conducive to Messi in terms of language and culture.

Advertisement

From the squad that won the 2025 MLS title, ten players—besides Messi—are Argentine or have Argentine roots: Oscar Ustari, Rocco Rios Novo, Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Gonzalo Lujan, Rodrigo De Paul, Santiago Morales, Tadeo Allende, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Mateo Silvetti. Some, like Weigandt, will not continue in 2026, but Mura is the first of the new arrivals to share that Argentine connection.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi to get his wish: Inter Miami receives major Luis Suarez renewal update after latest contract U-turn

Lionel Messi to get his wish: Inter Miami receives major Luis Suarez renewal update after latest contract U-turn

As Inter Miami looks ahead after a historic season, one question has quietly dominated conversations behind the scenes: will the two icons continue their journey together — or is this where the story finally ends?

Lionel Messi reaches lowest value ever, Son Heung-Min drops hard to decade-low: How much is Thomas Muller worth in 2025 MLS season-end market report?

Lionel Messi reaches lowest value ever, Son Heung-Min drops hard to decade-low: How much is Thomas Muller worth in 2025 MLS season-end market report?

Lionel Messi continues to redefine excellence, Son Heung-Min remains a commercial and sporting force, and Thomas Muller has authored yet another unexpected chapter late in his career. Yet as MLS closes the book on its most star-studded season to date, the numbers behind the legends tell a more sobering story.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Dibu Martínez sets record straight on playing Finalissima vs. Spain before World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Dibu Martínez sets record straight on playing Finalissima vs. Spain before World Cup

After Lionel Messi's comments on the clash, Argentina star Emiliano Dibu Martinez set the record straight on playing the Finalissima against Spain a few months before the beginning of the 2026 World Cup.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool saga reportedly takes an unexpected twist after coach Slot’s honest admission

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool saga reportedly takes an unexpected twist after coach Slot’s honest admission

Arne Slot spoke publicly about Mohamed Salah and his situation at Liverpool, offering hints that the direction of the controversy may be shifting.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo