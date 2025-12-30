Weston McKennie MLS move rumors spark strong response from USMNT star’s agent

Despite Juventus not managing to put together a standout season, Weston McKennie has established himself as one of the team’s most important players, adapting to a role as a right wing-back. However, he has yet to reach an agreement on a contract renewal, which has fueled rumors of a potential move to MLS. In response, the USMNT star’s agent decided to break the silence, speaking directly about those rumors.

According to reports from Matteo Moretto, Weston McKennie has not been able to reach an agreement to renew his contract with Juventus due to agent commission fees, setting a departure as free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. Far from chasing another European side, the USMNT star is reportedly near to play in the MLS and he could even push to leave in January of 2026. Nonetheless, his agent delivered a bold statement on that information.

“I normally don’t respond to social media posts, but when false information is being spread, especially from verified handles I have to intervene. This is @corygibbs Weston’s agent and I can confirm everything below is FALSE. Know your facts before spreading lies and propaganda,” Cory Gibbs said, via X, formerly Twitter.

With this in mind, Weston McKennie might try to chase a contract renewal with Juventus as he has openly spoke about his desire to remain in the Vecchia Signora: “I was talking about it with my dad before, and I said, ‘My goodness, I’ve been here for almost six years. Turin is a huge part of my life, so I want to do everything I can for the people here… I hope to stay at Juventus,” he said at McKennie’s Magical Youth Mission.

McKennie’s tenure in danger as Juventus eye Italian Premier League star

While Weston McKennie has not been able to reach a renewal agreement with Juventus, the front office is already looking for a midfield reinforcement that could put the USMNT star’s continuity at risk. Although they are targeting West Ham’s Guido Rodríguez as a possible midfield addition, they are only considering him on loan, as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that they want to save budget to sign an Italian who is shining in the Premier League.

In their look for a player capable of organizing the midfield, Sandro Tonali emerges as the main option to strengthen the squad. After impressing at Newcastle United, the Italian might not be opposed to a return to Serie A. However, the English side would not let him leave easily, as he arrived in 2023 for €60.8 million and is under contract until 2028, but Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus would be willing to make a major financial effort.

Despite this, Tonali’s potential arrival would not necessarily take McKennie’s place, as the USMNT star has established himself as an undisputed right wing-back, playing a key role both offensively and defensively. On top of that, he regularly contributes in midfield, making his presence in the squad important for Spalletti. Still, the delay in his contract renewal raises the possibility of a potential exit.