Although Lionel Messi departed Barcelona in 2021, his connection with the club remains as strong as ever. As a global ambassador for soccer, Messi seized the opportunity to celebrate Barcelona’s rising stars Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez following their recognition at the prestigious Golden Boy awards.

Both players, products of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, earned accolades recognizing their immense talent and potential. Yamal became the youngest player in history to win the Golden Boy award, while Vicky Lopez made history as the first Spanish player to claim the Golden Girl title.

Messi took to his X account to share a heartfelt message, commending the young talents for their achievements: “Lamine, Vicky: this award is the result of not just talent, but also of hard work and sacrifice. It makes me proud that you are part of Messi+10. Congratulations and keep going!“

The two stars expressed their admiration for Messi in the video the Argentine legend posted. “In the end, what I admire most about Messi’s style is the ease with which he does everything. A role model for everyone, and a player all kids look up to,” said Yamal. “He’s an idol who inspires so many good things,” said Lopez.

Barcelona’s ability to develop world-class talent remains one of its most defining achievements. Through its globally recognized youth system, the club continues to produce generational stars like Yamal and Lopez, with Messi’s influence serving as a constant inspiration for young players.

What is Messi+10?

As part of “Messi Day” celebrations, Adidas launched the Messi+10 campaign, where Lionel Messi selected ten promising male and female footballers to wear the new signature boots he helped design—and will also wear himself.

In addition to the Golden Boy winners, other players who will wear these exclusive boots include Claudio Echeverri, Jaedyn Shaw, Antonio Nusa, Joel Ndala, Linda Caicedo, Kenan Yildiz, Assan Ouedraogo, and Eliesse Ben Seghir.

“Football is my passion, and being able to create my own boot collection with Adidas is another dream come true. I’m very grateful that all these young talents have chosen to wear them on the field,” Messi shared to promote the campaign.