How Barcelona’s win, draw, or loss against Atletico Madrid today could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in search of a comeback against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. With the Colchoneros holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, the Blaugrana must produce a specific result to pull off one of the more memorable reversals in the club’s recent history.

The stunning 2-0 defeat at Camp Nou sent shockwaves through the Barcelona fanbase, and the Blaugrana will be without Pau Cubarsi for the second leg after his red card in the 45th minute of the first leg. Atletico have also taken steps to gain any available edge at their own ground, with the state of the Metropolitano pitch already drawing a complaint from Barca coach Hansi Flick ahead of the match.

Barcelona head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Espanyol in the Catalan derby, while Atletico come in off a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Sevilla, a result that carried little concern given Diego Simeone rested most of his first-choice starters ahead of Tuesday’s European clash.

How a Barcelona win affects the UEFA Champions League bracket

A victory for Barcelona on Tuesday would not automatically guarantee their passage to the next round. With Atletico holding a two-goal cushion from the first leg, a narrow one-goal win for the Blaugrana would still see the Colchoneros advance on aggregate.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is challenged by Koke of Atletico de Madrid.

For Barcelona to advance directly, they would need to win by a margin of three or more goals to overcome the deficit in regulation. If they do manage to complete the comeback, the Blaugrana would face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Sporting CP and Arsenal in the semifinals, with the Gunners currently holding a 1-0 advantage heading into their second leg.

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How a Barcelona draw affects the UEFA Champions League bracket

A draw in Tuesday’s match would see Barcelona eliminated from the 2025-26 Champions League, as the two-goal deficit from the first leg would prove insurmountable under a straightforward aggregate calculation.

However, if Barcelona were erase the two-goal deficit and draw in the average scoreline, the situation changes entirely. A 2-0 scoreline in favor of Barcelona, for example, would level the aggregate and send the tie to extra time, with a penalty shootout to follow if the teams remained deadlocked.

How a Barcelona loss affects the UEFA Champions League bracket

If Barcelona were to lose on Tuesday, they would be eliminated from the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, falling short of the semifinals once again. Their last appearance at that stage came in the 2018-19 season against Liverpool, while a victory for Atletico would see the Colchoneros reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

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