Lionel Messi could reportedly face former coach Tata Martino as 2026 MLS conference rival

By Dante Gonzalez

Head coach Gerardo Martino (L) and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi experienced the abrupt departure of coach Tata Martino at the end of the 2025 season, the same manager who guided Inter Miami to their first two major titles. Heading into the 2026 campaign, the Argentine star could reportedly face his former boss as a rival in Major League Soccer.

Following the 1–1 draw against D.C. United, Atlanta United announced on Sunday, October 19, the dismissal of coach Ronny Deila, who had only been appointed in December 2024. After enduring the worst season in the club’s history, the board has reportedly set its sights on a familiar face as its top managerial target for 2026.

According to The Athletic, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the vacant head coach position at Atlanta United. While other names are also being considered and interviews are ongoing, the report notes that Martino remains the frontrunner to take over the club he once led to glory.

Atlanta United have just wrapped up their worst season since joining MLS in 2017. Despite key signings such as Alexei Miranchuk, Emmanuel Latte Lath, and the return of Miguel Almirón, the Five Stripes struggled to turn things around, finishing with only five wins, 13 draws, and 16 losses, ranking 29th, just above D.C. United. The disappointing campaign has prompted the front office to return to its roots.

Martino was Atlanta United’s first-ever head coach, leading the club to its maiden title with the 2018 MLS Cup and quickly earning league-wide respect. After a successful stint with Messi’s Inter Miami, the Argentine tactician is currently a free agent, and with speculation mounting over a potential MLS return, Atlanta appears eager to bring him back to the sidelines.

Martino already linked with MLS return

Martino announced his departure from Inter Miami late in 2024, citing “personal reasons” for his decision to return to Argentina. With those matters now seemingly resolved, the veteran coach has once again been linked with a move back to MLS.

Earlier in October, reports connected Martino with Son Heung-min’s Los Angeles FC following Steve Cherundolo’s announcement that he would leave the club at the end of the 2025 season. Although initial talks reportedly stalled, Atlanta United now seem poised to make the strongest push to secure Martino’s return to the league.

