Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos opens up on Vinicius Jr’s controversial behavior in El Clasico vs Barcelona

Despite Dani Carvajal’s injury, Real Madrid showcased formidable depth in their roster with a victory over Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham shone brightly, demonstrating their scoring prowess. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr’s understated performance led to a substitution, sparking an unexpected reaction. In the aftermath, club legend Toni Kroos weighed in with his insightful analysis of the situation.

With Xabi Alonso’s arrival, Vinicius Jr. had to adapt his game as Kylian Mbappe now drives the offense. Consequently, the Brazilian star has been forced to make more defense efforts, reducing his offensive impact. In the match vs Barcelona, he registered just one shot on goal, leading to his substitution him with Rodrygo. On his way out, he prompted: “Always me! I’m leaving the team!”. Despite this, Toni Kroos decided to support the Brazilian star.

“When you play an exceptional match, especially in a game like this, you’re not happy. I never liked being substituted either. But to be fair, I’ve never gone straight to the dressing room afterward… In the cold light of day and with a bit of distance, he’ll probably think: ‘Well, I can hold back the anger a little longer.’… Even so, I want to point out that it’s an emotionally exceptional situation to be down there in a match like that,” Toni Kroos said, via Einfach mal Luppen.

Although Kroos attempts to downplay the situation, Vinicius Jr has reportedly paused his contract renewal with Real Madrid. Spanish media suggest the club aims to mediate a resolution between the Brazilian star and coach Xabi Alonso to secure Vinicius’s future with the team. The club is reportedly upset with his actions, but it has refrained from imposing the fines that typically apply to other players in similar cases.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid shoots whilst under pressure from Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid’s upcoming games could reveal key signs about Vinicius Jr.’s future

Real Madrid appear to be navigating tensions between Vinicius Jr. and coach Xabi Alonso, yet they firmly back Alonso’s decisions. For that reason, the upcoming games could offer insights into the Brazilian star’s future. After defeating Barcelona, Los Blancos will play Valencia CF on November 1, followed by a crucial clash against Liverpool on November 4. While rotations may occur against Valencia, coach is likely to deploy his strongest lineup against the Reds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bad news for Mbappé as Real Madrid star teammate suffers major injury setback after win over Barcelona

In case Xabi Alonso opts for Rodrygo or another alternative on the left wing against Liverpool, he might reveal his intentions about Vinicius’ future role and whether he’ll remain pivotal or shift focus to a different player profile. While this scenario puts the Brazilian in a tense situation, it opens the door for others to showcase their commitment and vie for the left winger spot, potentially swaying the coach’s decision.