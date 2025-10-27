Lionel Messi compares a soccer legend to Michael Jordan when asked who the GOATs are besides himself

Lionel Messi has been one of the defining figures in soccer over the past two decades, breaking countless records and establishing himself as the most decorated player in history. Yet the Argentine icon still holds deep admiration for the legends who came before him. When asked about the Greatest of All Time (GOATs), Messi didn’t hesitate to compare a soccer legend to NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Throughout his career, Messi has often spoken about his admiration for former Argentina midfielder Pablo Aimar, someone he idolized growing up. Still, when it comes to the true “GOAT” debate, the Inter Miami star believes only a few transcendent figures belong in that conversation, and he included one from soccer and one from basketball.

In an interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, Messi was asked about the GOATs he’s studied or looked up to. His answer was clear: “Of course, for us Argentinians, (Diego) Maradona was always the one, our greatest legend, the greatest player for what he represented to all of us. Although I was young and saw him play live only a little, Diego transcended everything, he was something bigger than any boundaries.“

The Inter Miami star then shifted the conversation beyond soccer, immediately drawing a parallel with another icon. “If we talk about another sport, I think it was similar with Michael Jordan, yes,” Messi said, likening Maradona’s influence on soccer to Jordan’s legendary status in basketball.

Diego Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup.

Messi was just 10 years old when Maradona retired in 1997 and was coming through La Masia in 2003 when Jordan played his final NBA game. Still, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner recognizes that their legacies continue to shape their sports, a feeling he’ll undoubtedly experience himself once he decides to hang up his boots.

Messi on the GOATs of other sports

Since his debut at FC Barcelona, Messi’s focus has always been on soccer, rarely crossing paths with other sports. Now at Inter Miami, the Argentine legend has broadened his horizons, attending events like Super Bowl LIX, a surreal moment that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago.

When it comes to tennis, Messi didn’t hesitate to praise the “Big Three”: “I also greatly admire tennis players like Nadal, Federer, Djokovic because they made the competition much greater than it was. Competing all this time to be the best and trading the top spot among themselves made everything more spectacular. I don’t know, I’m sure I forgot to mention many athletes, but to highlight a few, I think I’d choose these.“

He also shared his thoughts on basketball, mentioning two current NBA superstars and future Hall of Famers. “In basketball, for example, LeBron James and Steph Curry are players I’ve admired a lot, and I think they’ve contributed so much to the sport they each play in their own field,” Messi concluded.

