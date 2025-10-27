Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Lionel Messi
Comments

Lionel Messi compares a soccer legend to Michael Jordan when asked who the GOATs are besides himself

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.
© Ezra Shaw & Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesMichael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has been one of the defining figures in soccer over the past two decades, breaking countless records and establishing himself as the most decorated player in history. Yet the Argentine icon still holds deep admiration for the legends who came before him. When asked about the Greatest of All Time (GOATs), Messi didn’t hesitate to compare a soccer legend to NBA icon Michael Jordan.

Throughout his career, Messi has often spoken about his admiration for former Argentina midfielder Pablo Aimar, someone he idolized growing up. Still, when it comes to the true “GOAT” debate, the Inter Miami star believes only a few transcendent figures belong in that conversation, and he included one from soccer and one from basketball.

In an interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, Messi was asked about the GOATs he’s studied or looked up to. His answer was clear: “Of course, for us Argentinians, (Diego) Maradona was always the one, our greatest legend, the greatest player for what he represented to all of us. Although I was young and saw him play live only a little, Diego transcended everything, he was something bigger than any boundaries.

The Inter Miami star then shifted the conversation beyond soccer, immediately drawing a parallel with another icon. “If we talk about another sport, I think it was similar with Michael Jordan, yes,” Messi said, likening Maradona’s influence on soccer to Jordan’s legendary status in basketball.

Diego Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup.

Diego Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup.

Messi was just 10 years old when Maradona retired in 1997 and was coming through La Masia in 2003 when Jordan played his final NBA game. Still, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner recognizes that their legacies continue to shape their sports, a feeling he’ll undoubtedly experience himself once he decides to hang up his boots.

Advertisement
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reflects on his impact in MLS and explains how the league can improve

see also

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reflects on his impact in MLS and explains how the league can improve

Messi on the GOATs of other sports

Since his debut at FC Barcelona, Messi’s focus has always been on soccer, rarely crossing paths with other sports. Now at Inter Miami, the Argentine legend has broadened his horizons, attending events like Super Bowl LIX, a surreal moment that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago.

When it comes to tennis, Messi didn’t hesitate to praise the “Big Three”: “I also greatly admire tennis players like Nadal, Federer, Djokovic because they made the competition much greater than it was. Competing all this time to be the best and trading the top spot among themselves made everything more spectacular. I don’t know, I’m sure I forgot to mention many athletes, but to highlight a few, I think I’d choose these.

He also shared his thoughts on basketball, mentioning two current NBA superstars and future Hall of Famers. “In basketball, for example, LeBron James and Steph Curry are players I’ve admired a lot, and I think they’ve contributed so much to the sport they each play in their own field,” Messi concluded.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reflects on his impact in MLS and explains how the league can improve

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi reflects on his impact in MLS and explains how the league can improve

After more than two years at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi reflected on his impact on the Major League Soccer, and what the league needs to make the next big step.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo nominated to FIFPro 2025 Best XI: Who else made the cut?

FIFPro released the shortlist of nominees for the 2025 Best XI, featuring legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as two of the options for the forward positions.

Why did Lionel Messi renew with Inter Miami? The Argentine icon finally explains his decision

Why did Lionel Messi renew with Inter Miami? The Argentine icon finally explains his decision

Despite the retirements of his teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami until 2028. Amid rumors of stepping away from soccer, the Argentine star revealed the reasons behind his decision to remain in MLS.

FIFA opens window for 2026 World Cup tickets with exclusive slots: When will the second phase of sales end?

FIFA opens window for 2026 World Cup tickets with exclusive slots: When will the second phase of sales end?

FIFA has opened a new round of tickets for the 2026 World Cup, with some exclusive slots reserved for specific groups of fans.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo