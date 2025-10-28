Trending topics:
FC Barcelona receive positive injury update on Robert Lewandowski after loss to Real Madrid

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Robert Lewandowski was one of the biggest absentees for FC Barcelona during Sunday’s El Clásico against Real Madrid. After falling 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Blaugrana have received a major boost regarding the Polish striker’s recovery.

Following the October international break, Lewandowski became the center of controversy after suffering a torn biceps femoris in his left thigh during Poland’s match against Lithuania. The most debated point was that the striker reportedly sustained the injury midgame but decided to play all 90 minutes, with only a light bandage applied to the affected area at halftime.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Lewandowski completed Monday’s training session with his teammates, a significant step forward in his recovery. The session, led by head coach Hansi Flick, was geared toward players who didn’t feature against Real Madrid, and Lewandowski’s participation is an encouraging sign for the matches ahead.

The veteran forward has struggled with fitness issues since preseason and has yet to hit top form, totaling just 431 minutes across nine appearances this season. That means, in addition to missing four of Barcelona’s 13 games in the 2025–26 campaign, he’s averaged under 48 minutes per outing, a considerable setback for someone who’s been the team’s top goalscorer last season.

Robert Lewandowski scoring a goal with Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona scores a goal.

Lewandowski’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the current season, and with reports suggesting he could leave the club next summer, his future remains uncertain. Still, with four goals so far in the 2025–26 campaign, the 37-year-old’s focus will be on returning to the pitch and finding consistency, especially with the 2026 World Cup looming on the horizon.

Former Barcelona star Rafinha surprisingly blames Lamine Yamal: ‘His words gave extra motivation to Madrid’

Former Barcelona star Rafinha surprisingly blames Lamine Yamal: ‘His words gave extra motivation to Madrid’

What’s next for Barcelona?

October has been a rough month for Barcelona, who began with a 2–1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, followed by a 4–1 defeat to Sevilla, and capped it off with Sunday’s El Clásico loss to Real Madrid. Now sitting second in La Liga with 22 points from 10 games, and outside the top eight in the UEFA Champions League, Barca are eager to bounce back.

Their next test comes on Sunday at home against Elche, a match that could mark Lewandowski’s return, either as a starter or off the bench. After that, Flick’s side will travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge on Wednesday, November 5, in a matchup where they’ll be clear favorites, an opportunity to turn the page after a difficult stretch.

