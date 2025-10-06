Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Son Heung-min reportedly close to being coached by former Lionel Messi boss at LAFC

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Son Heung-Min (L) #7 of Los Angeles FC and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.
© Patrick McDermott & Alika Jenner/Getty ImagesSon Heung-Min (L) #7 of Los Angeles FC and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

Son Heung-min’s arrival at Los Angeles FC has transformed Major League Soccer, with his jersey becoming one of the best sellers worldwide within weeks. Now, the South Korean star could soon witness another major change in the Black and Gold camp, as a former Lionel Messi coach is reportedly nearing a move to LAFC’s sidelines.

Back in April, Steve Cherundolo announced he would step down as LAFC’s head coach at the end of the 2025 season. The Illinois native explained that his decision was driven purely by family reasons, expressing a desire to return to Germany, where he spent most of his playing career—despite the strong legacy he’s built in Los Angeles.

LAFC are currently enjoying an excellent MLS campaign, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a real chance to climb higher if they capitalize on their remaining fixtures. With Cherundolo’s departure approaching, the club’s front office has started searching for a high-profile successor capable of taking the franchise to the next level—and they may have found one in a familiar face to Messi.

According to Argentine transfer insider Germán García Grova, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has reached a verbal agreement to become LAFC’s next head coach, replacing Cherundolo for the 2026 season. Contract details are still being finalized, but after parting ways with Inter Miami in 2024, Martino now appears set for another MLS return.

Head coach Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami looks on before the match against Atlanta United in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Head coach Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami looks on before the match against Atlanta United in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium on November 09, 2024.

Martino would be a major acquisition for LAFC. The Argentine tactician not only has multiple MLS trophies to his name with Atlanta United and Inter Miami but also brings invaluable experience managing locker rooms filled with stars, an ideal fit for a team led by Son. In the meantime, after falling short in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup, Cherundolo’s final mission will be to deliver the MLS Cup before his farewell.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Real Madrid and PSG teammate Keylor Navas weighs in

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Real Madrid and PSG teammate Keylor Navas weighs in

Martino and a potential third MLS chapter

After his tenure as Argentina’s national team coach, Martino made a surprise move in 2017 to join Atlanta United, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most respected managers. He went on to guide the expansion side to its first major titles, success he later replicated at Inter Miami.

With Atlanta, Martino oversaw the 2017 and 2018 seasons, winning the MLS Cup and posting a record of 42 wins, 16 draws, and 20 losses across 78 matches. During his 18-month spell at Inter Miami, he led the club to its first-ever trophies, the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield, finishing with 38 wins, 13 draws, and 16 defeats in 67 games.

Across his career with MLS clubs, Martino has managed 145 matches, recording 80 wins, 29 draws, and 36 losses. With his proven success and ability to build title-contending squads around global stars, LAFC’s reported pursuit of the former Messi coach looks like a move perfectly aligned with the club’s ambitions.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Denis Bouanga breaks Carlos Vela’s historic record in LAFC win over Real Salt Lake

Denis Bouanga breaks Carlos Vela’s historic record in LAFC win over Real Salt Lake

From MVP to record-breaker: Carlos Vela’s legendary 93 goals now stand behind Bouanga’s new milestone at LAFC.

Son Heung-min move to LAFC helps MLS hit record transfer market milestone in 2025

Son Heung-min move to LAFC helps MLS hit record transfer market milestone in 2025

With Son Heung-min’s move to Los Angeles FC leading the way, MLS set a new transfer market record in 2025.

Video: Son Heung-min scores first goal with LAFC after incredible free kick vs. FC Dallas

Video: Son Heung-min scores first goal with LAFC after incredible free kick vs. FC Dallas

In the MLS game against FC Dallas, Son Heung-min scored his first goal with LAFC with a stunning free kick.

PSG and France FA clash again in statements exchange over star’s injury, echoing Ousmane Dembélé case

PSG and France FA clash again in statements exchange over star’s injury, echoing Ousmane Dembélé case

Similar to what happened with Ousmane Dembele, Paris Saint-Germain and the France FA exchanged statements over the fitness of another star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo