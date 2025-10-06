Son Heung-min reportedly close to being coached by former Lionel Messi boss at LAFC

Son Heung-min’s arrival at Los Angeles FC has transformed Major League Soccer, with his jersey becoming one of the best sellers worldwide within weeks. Now, the South Korean star could soon witness another major change in the Black and Gold camp, as a former Lionel Messi coach is reportedly nearing a move to LAFC’s sidelines.

Back in April, Steve Cherundolo announced he would step down as LAFC’s head coach at the end of the 2025 season. The Illinois native explained that his decision was driven purely by family reasons, expressing a desire to return to Germany, where he spent most of his playing career—despite the strong legacy he’s built in Los Angeles.

LAFC are currently enjoying an excellent MLS campaign, sitting fourth in the Western Conference with a real chance to climb higher if they capitalize on their remaining fixtures. With Cherundolo’s departure approaching, the club’s front office has started searching for a high-profile successor capable of taking the franchise to the next level—and they may have found one in a familiar face to Messi.

According to Argentine transfer insider Germán García Grova, Gerardo “Tata” Martino has reached a verbal agreement to become LAFC’s next head coach, replacing Cherundolo for the 2026 season. Contract details are still being finalized, but after parting ways with Inter Miami in 2024, Martino now appears set for another MLS return.

Head coach Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami looks on before the match against Atlanta United in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium on November 09, 2024.

Martino would be a major acquisition for LAFC. The Argentine tactician not only has multiple MLS trophies to his name with Atlanta United and Inter Miami but also brings invaluable experience managing locker rooms filled with stars, an ideal fit for a team led by Son. In the meantime, after falling short in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Leagues Cup, Cherundolo’s final mission will be to deliver the MLS Cup before his farewell.

Martino and a potential third MLS chapter

After his tenure as Argentina’s national team coach, Martino made a surprise move in 2017 to join Atlanta United, quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most respected managers. He went on to guide the expansion side to its first major titles, success he later replicated at Inter Miami.

With Atlanta, Martino oversaw the 2017 and 2018 seasons, winning the MLS Cup and posting a record of 42 wins, 16 draws, and 20 losses across 78 matches. During his 18-month spell at Inter Miami, he led the club to its first-ever trophies, the Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield, finishing with 38 wins, 13 draws, and 16 defeats in 67 games.

Across his career with MLS clubs, Martino has managed 145 matches, recording 80 wins, 29 draws, and 36 losses. With his proven success and ability to build title-contending squads around global stars, LAFC’s reported pursuit of the former Messi coach looks like a move perfectly aligned with the club’s ambitions.

