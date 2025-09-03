Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah set eyes on the prize: Which African nation will book 2026 World Cup spot first?

In just a few days, the road to the 2026 World Cup could take a decisive turn in Africa for Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah. The qualifying campaign, which has already delivered shocks, storylines, and tense battles, enters a critical phase this week. Yet the biggest question lingers with a sense of mystery: Which will be the first African country to secure its place at the upcoming World Cup?

Among the many contenders, Morocco stands closest to booking their place at the tournament to be staged in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as per BBC Sport Africa. The Atlas Lions, led by Ballon d’Or nominee Achraf Hakimi, could confirm their ticket as early as this week if they win against Niger in Rabat.

A victory at home would give Morocco an unassailable lead in Group E, unless second-placed Tanzania can delay the celebrations by winning in Congo Brazzaville earlier in the day. Even in that case, Morocco’s qualification seems inevitable. Their September 8 clash away to Zambia would then require only a single point to make their passage official.

The numbers speak for themselves: five wins from five matches, 15 points on the board, and not a single team close to matching their dominance. Eritrea’s unexplained withdrawal reduced the group to five teams, leaving Tanzania (nine points), Zambia and Niger (six each), and Congo (no points after forfeits) far behind.

Hakimi’s leadership has been central to Morocco’s campaign. The PSG defender has thrived in combining defensive strength with attacking flair, qualities that made him decisive in the 2024-25 Champions League final, where he scored the opener in PSG’s 5-0 triumph over Inter. He later featured in the side that finished runners-up to Chelsea in the Club World Cup, and also captained Morocco to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Egypt and Salah in command

While Morocco headlines Group E, Egypt is cruising through Group A under the leadership of Mohamed Salah. Victories against Ethiopia in Cairo and Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou this week would secure their return to the World Cup.

Salah, also a Ballon d’Or nominee, remains the heart of the Pharaohs’ attack. Their five-point cushion at the top highlights their strength, though Burkina Faso, powered by Brentford forward Dango Ouattara, still believes they can spring a surprise.

Nigeria’s struggles continue

Perhaps the most dramatic storyline is that of Nigeria, which is flirting with disaster. The Super Eagles, a team that has missed just two World Cups since their 1994 debut, are only fourth in Group C with a single win from six games.

Despite boasting stars like Victor Osimhen, the team trails leaders South Africa by six points. Osimhen admitted the pressure in candid terms: “We are desperate to qualify this time. Nigerians tell us we are a talented generation, but that will be meaningless praise if we cannot feature at a World Cup.” Upcoming matches against Rwanda and South Africa will be decisive in keeping their hopes alive.

Ghana rising, Mali fading

Elsewhere, Ghana is putting past disappointments behind it. After failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, they now top Group I and could edge closer to a World Cup berth with victories over Chad and Mali.

The Black Stars’ frontline, featuring Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo, has been instrumental in their resurgence. Mali, meanwhile, is struggling to meet expectations despite being tipped as the group favorites.

Who could become the first nation to qualify?

So, who will be the first African nation to secure its ticket to the 2026 World Cup? The answer lies with both Morocco and Egypt. The two giants are just one win away from mathematically confirming their place. Their dominance has been relentless, and with Hakimi and Salah at the helm, they could well be Africa’s standard-bearers once again on the global stage.