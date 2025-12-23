Lionel Messi could lose a key teammate: Inter Miami reportedly face problems on securing Tadeo Allende’s continuity

Lionel Messi has led Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup, impressing with his goal-scoring and creativity. Alongside this veteran, Tadeo Allende emerged as a key figure, showcasing his impact on scoring. In view of this, the Herons are prioritizing his continuity on the team, betting on him for the future of the team. However, the Argentine could not have his continuity on the team at all assured, having a new destination in mind.

Inter Miami have made Tadeo Allende’s continuity a priority after he emerged as a leader of the attack alongside Lionel Messi. Despite this, RC Celta, the club that owns his rights, have received a tempting offer from River Plate that brings him closer to a return to Argentina, as reported by Sebastián Srur on X. In addition, Austin FC have also emerged as a strong suitor for his services after he shined in MLS with the Herons.

After playing 54 games with the Herons, Tadeo Allende managed to score 24 goals and contribute 3 assists, being one of the most important players on the team. With this, the Argentine recovered his best version that shined at CD Godoy, after his dark period at RC Celta where he played without glory. For this reason, Inter Miami are looking to keep him in the squad but would need to make a much more imposing formal offer to extend his tenure.

Unlike River Plate, Inter Miami do not currently hold any other alternative to cover Tadeo Allende’s offense. Even if they are looking to secure a two-time Copa America winner with Argentina, he would not directly compete with Tadeo’s spot. Focusing on securing his continuity, coach Javier Mascherano just hold Telasco Segovia, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Mateo Silvetti in the offense. For that reason, the Herons could increase their offer to RC Celta.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with Lionel Messi #10.

Inter Miami may need an attacking boost amid Allende departure

Coach Javier Mascherano has successfully reshaped Inter Miami into one of the top offensive teams in the MLS. With Messi, Allende, and Suarez, they have excelled in scoring. However, the veteran status of the Uruguayan and Argentine stars, along with the potential departure of Tadeo, could significantly weaken the Herons’ future prospects. This situation might compel them to pursue several alternatives in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Good news for Messi as Inter Miami reportedly win tug of war against South American giants for Argentine player

While Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann have been linked to a potential move to the Herons, both stars could become viable options by July 2026. Meanwhile, Tadeo Allende’s loan expires on December 31, 2025, prompting the team to either secure his continued presence or pursue a top-class talent in January 2026. Although Silvetti, Suarez, Segovia, and Messi could excel in the offense, Javier Mascherano might find himself short on alternatives.

With their sights set on the Concacaf Champions Cup and repeating their MLS Cup success, Inter Miami may need to bolster their offensive depth. They are looking for a substitute striker for the Uruguayan and an alternative to Allende. As the January 2026 transfer market approaches, several stars could emerge as potential candidates in the coming days.