Comments

Christian Pulisic disrespected again as Milan hero snubbed from Serie A's top 5 in shocking market value update: How much is he worth in December 2025?

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic continues to deliver on the pitch, yet once again finds himself fighting perception off it. The American has been one of the most reliable attackers in Italy this season, a central figure for Milan and a global face of Serie A. Still, the latest valuation shake-up has reopened a familiar debate: is Pulisic being undervalued compared to his peers? The newest update has reignited discussion across Italy and beyond, especially given his form, influence, and consistency.

Every December, the Transfermarkt market-value update reshapes the economic hierarchy of Serie A. This year’s revision brought sharp rises, painful drops, and a reordering at the very top of the league. Inter remains the most valuable squad overall, despite a trophyless finish last season, while Milan benefited from several internal boosts. Younger profiles were rewarded heavily, while injuries and stagnation punished others.

Amid all of this movement, one name stood out for the wrong reasons. Despite a strong season, Christian Pulisic has been left outside Serie A’s top five most valuable players, a decision that immediately sparked backlash among fans and analysts alike.

On performance alone, Pulisic has a compelling case. He has been one of Milan’s most productive and decisive attackers, delivering goals, assists, and match-winning moments across domestic and European competition. At 27, he is firmly in his prime, combining experience with peak athletic output. Yet market value is not a pure reflection of form. It is a projection—an economic forecast influenced by age, position, resale potential, and scarcity. That distinction is where the American’s story becomes complicated.

Pulisic is valued at $66 million, placing him sixth overall in Serie A—just outside the elite top five. That number confirms that he remains one of the league’s most valuable players, and that he is priced as a finished product, not a speculative asset. In other words, Pulisic is not falling. He is being measured differently.

Who sits above Pulisic — and why

The players ahead of Pulisic reflect how modern football economics work more than how matches are won. At the very top sits Lautaro Martinez, valued at $93 million. Elite strikers in their prime are the most coveted assets in Serie A, and Lautaro’s role as a captain and focal point naturally commands a premium. Next comes Alessandro Bastoni, valued at $88 million. Left-footed, elite center-backs in their mid-20s are rare, and scarcity drives value as much as quality.

Youth inflation also plays a decisive role. Kenan Yildiz and Nico Paz are rewarded for potential, not just present impact. Their valuations are projections of future dominance rather than reflections of weekly influence. Even Rafael Leao, Pulisic’s teammate, benefits from age, physical profile, and the long-standing perception of explosive upside—despite inconsistent production.

Serie A market values for December 2025

Serie A market values for December 2025

The $66m tier: Proof over promise

Pulisic shares his valuation tier with established stars rather than rising prospects. That group represents reliability, not speculation. At 27, Pulisic’s market logic is clear. His resale window is shorter, wide attackers are more abundant, and clubs know exactly what they are buying. But that clarity is also a strength. Unlike younger names whose value is inflated by projection, Pulisic’s price is built on evidence—on seasons delivered, pressure handled, and responsibility carried.

