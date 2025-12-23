Chris Richards raises concern ahead of 2026 World Cup as USMNT star is stretchered off in Arsenal vs. Palace

Chris Richards became a central figure Tuesday night as Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals. In what could be a concerning moment for the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Crystal Palace defender was stretchered off the field following a painful injury.

At the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal controlled much of the first half but struggled to turn possession into a breakthrough against a Palace side set up defensively. After the break, the match opened up, with both London clubs creating chances, before an injury halted play and shifted the focus away from the scoreline.

In the 69th minute, Martin Ødegaard delivered a cross toward Gabriel Jesus, who rose to challenge Richards but sent his header wide of the left post. Moments later, attention turned to Richards, who went down immediately after the play, prompting concern from Palace players and staff.

Television cameras spotted blood coming from Richards’ ankle as the center back remained on the ground in visible pain and unable to stand. Medical staff rushed onto the field to assess him before determining he could not continue.

Chris Richards of Crystal Palace requires medical attention after picking up an injury against Arsenal.

Midfielder Will Hughes replaced Richards in the 75th minute as the defender was carried off on a stretcher and taken down the tunnel for further evaluation. No official update on the severity of the injury has been released, but the images raised immediate concern for both Crystal Palace and the USMNT with the 2026 World Cup now less than six months away.

*Developing story…