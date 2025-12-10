Lionel Messi could be key to Mohamed Salah’s arrival in MLS, hints commissioner Don Garber

During the last few weeks, the soccer world has closely followed Mohamed Salah’s situation, as he remains locked in a conflict with head coach Arne Slot that casts doubt over his future with Liverpool. In that context, Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber spoke about the possibility that the Egyptian winger could follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps.

Speaking to the media after presenting the Argentine forward with the 2025 MVP award, Garber was asked about Salah’s situation and the chances of seeing him in United States soccer in the near future. “I’ve seen some rumors about Mo Salah,” the commissioner acknowledged, before striking a cautious tone.

“We very much believe in the sanctity of a contract. That’s an American business dynamic that might not be as thoughtful in the rest of the world,” explained Garber. “Mo’s under contract to Liverpool, people we know, and it’s a great team.”

However, the MLS executive later entertained the possibility of having Salah in the league, making clear what it would mean to add a star of that caliber. “Obviously, if he ever decides he wants to come to Major League Soccer, we welcome him with open arms,” Garber said.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

And finally, he even went on to suggest that Salah should speak with Lionel Messi about his experience in MLS. “I would say that he should reach out to Leo and reach out to Thomas Muller, and see how happy they’ve been and how successful they’ve been, and how much they’ve really embraced being in Major League Soccer,” said Garber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to see three Inter Miami teammates depart ahead of 2026 MLS season

Another superstar to MLS?

Mohamed Salah was not the only player Don Garber was asked about during Tuesday’s press conference. Sergio Ramos also came up in the conversation, considering his imminent departure from Monterrey of Mexico and the rumors about his future, including speculation about a possible move to MLS.

“Ramos is an unbelievable player. Seeing him playing against us in the Leagues Cup and the Champions Cup is frustrating,” Don Garber admitted, drawing laughter from the reporters in attendance. However, the MLS commissioner then made it clear that the rumors, at least for now, are nothing more than that. “I don’t know, I haven’t heard anything about it.”

More and more stars choose MLS

While several big-name players have arrived in MLS over the past decades—such as David Beckham, Thierry Henry, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic—the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami in 2023 accelerated that trend, opening the door for more and more stars to join the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Herons counted for two years on Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, and added a reigning World Cup champion in Rodrigo De Paul just a few months ago. Vancouver Whitecaps raised their level with the arrival of Thomas Muller, while Los Angeles FC enjoy the brilliance of Son Heung-min.

In this context, the arrival of a player of Mohamed Salah’s stature does not seem impossible, even though current rumors link him more strongly to the Saudi Pro League than to MLS. The case of Sergio Ramos, considering his age and recent circumstances, might be somewhat more likely.