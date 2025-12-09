Trending topics:
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Saudi Pro League to make shock play for Mohamed Salah as Cristiano Ronaldo’s crowned heir after Liverpool chaos: Which clubs have reportedly shown interest?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Carl Recine/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s season has lurched into crisis, and few moments encapsulate the turmoil more sharply than the sight of Mohamed Salah, frustrated and sidelined, watching from the bench as tensions with Arne Slot spill into public view. While Cristiano Ronaldo continues his global-superstar reign in the Saudi Pro League, it is Salah whose name now echoes through boardrooms in the Middle East—fueling talk of a blockbuster move that could redefine the league’s future.

The Egyptian forward’s relationship with the club has deteriorated rapidly following his public criticism of Slot and his omission from the Champions League squad to face Inter. The separation has grown so visible that even within Liverpool’s walls, optimism over reconciliation is fading. “I’ve been thrown under the bus,” Salah told reporters after the 3-3 draw at Leeds, “I don’t know why I’m sitting on the bench… this is not acceptable for me.”

His comments—bold, unprecedented, and emotionally charged—rippled across Anfield. The Reds insist the decision to exclude him from the Inter match is temporary and pragmatic, not disciplinary, but reality paints a more volatile picture. The club “remains committed to Salah until 2027”, per talkSPORT, yet the striker’s own words hint at a turning tide.

Salah has not appeared in Slot’s starting XI for three matches, a first in his Liverpool career. He now speaks openly about saying his “goodbyes” at Anfield before traveling to the Africa Cup of Nations—words that have only intensified speculation over what comes next.

Interest in Saudi Arabia intensifies — and the clubs are revealed

According to talkSPORT, “Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah is intensifying”, with multiple teams monitoring the Liverpool star amid his escalating fallout. Their ambitions are clear: to secure the Arab world’s biggest soccerer as the next face of the league. The report adds that Al-Hilal, NEOM FC, and Al-Qadsiah are the clubs that have reportedly shown interest so far.

Saudi officials see Salah as the only player capable of matching Ronaldo’s continental draw. AFP quotes a Public Investment Fund (PIF) source as saying: “We will do whatever we can to buy him.”

The PIF, which controls a majority stake in four major Pro League clubs, believes Salah would provide both soccer quality and global branding power—an essential element of the league’s buildup toward the 2034 World Cup. “Salah is a beloved footballer around the globe and will have a massive impact on the Saudi League, both on and off the pitch,” the PIF source added.

ronaldo salah

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United holds off Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Why Saudi Arabia sees Salah as the new Ronaldo

The strategy is unmistakable: as Cristiano Ronaldo, now 40 and still the face of Al-Nassr, nears the twilight of his career, the league must identify the next generational figure to carry its global ambitions. Salah fits the profile perfectly:

He is the Arab world’s most recognizable player, and his commercial reach rivals Ronaldo’s across key markets. What’s more is that his fallout at Liverpool creates a rare opening. Saudi Arabia, which failed in efforts to sign the Egyptian in 2023, now sees timing, politics, and opportunity aligning.

